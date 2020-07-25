Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vic Kastel Releases His First Album 'Time Traveler'

Article Pixel Jul. 25, 2020  
Singer/songwriter VIC KASTEL releases his first album TIME TRAVELER - with much of the material recorded in the 70's.

Imagine recording 11 original songs in the 70's - with analog equipment and musicians - and releasing it today?

Says Kastel, "I've lived with this material for a while and what I was able to create then, has come back into style today in a big way, so I've decided to release the album. No auto-tune, no machines ... it's all pure- music. Back then, we actually recorded in the big room at the studios; these days most records start at home."

A founder and member of the Long Island based quartet The Axents, Kastel has performed with a variety of acts, including The Drifters, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Gary U.S. Bonds, Jay and the Americans, Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, The Angels; Randy & the Rainbows; and, Patti LaBelle and worked with the original producers of rap-icon Kurtis Blow.

Most recently he performed in a production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

A journeyman musician and artist of the first order, Kastel is based in Long Island, New York (itself introducing a plethora of talent, from Joan Jett, to Debbie Gibson, Billy Joel and Lou Reed) and has performed at clubs in and around the Island, including a show at the legendary My Father's Place.

It will be available on July 31.
www.victorkastel.com


