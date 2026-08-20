ViVii Release New Single TEMPORARY Via Dumont Dumont

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Swedish dream-pop trio ViVii have released their new single 'Temporary' via Dumont Dumont.

Written and recorded in their native Stockholm, 'Temporary' is built around a distinctly Swedish, dansband-inspired groove. The track pairs buoyant guitar lines, blissful psychedelic harmonies, and glittering melodies that provide the perfect juxtaposition to the introspective, almost existentialist lyricism. It's a song that makes you want to dance while quietly reminding you that the dance, like everything else, won't last forever. As the band explain it captures, 'that moment when you realise that something is already changing, despite still standing in the middle of it.'

'The song came together around the tension between wanting to live fully and knowing that everything is temporary,' the band say. 'The line 'the end ain't near, it is already right here' became a centre point for the song. This idea that we're often waiting for some future moment of change, when actually life is constantly shifting around us.'

The band continue: 'The idea behind the song is not that nothing matters because everything is temporary - it's almost the opposite. The fact that things don't last is exactly what gives them meaning. It's about dancing while you still can, knowing that the song will eventually end.'

The single follows previous release 'Not Your Island', which saw the trio return with their lush, immersive take on dream-pop. Blending hazy guitars, ethereal textures and rich harmonies, the track marked another step into the cinematic world that has become synonymous with ViVii.

Since forming, ViVii have built a strong reputation across the European touring circuit, performing at festivals including Way Out West, Reeperbahn and SXSW, as well as supporting Alt-J, and Swedish contemporaries Shout Out Louds and Jonathan Johansson across Europe.

About ViVii

ViVii is the Swedish trio of husband and wife singers and multi-instrumentalists Emil and Caroline Jonsson, alongside multi-instrumentalist and producer Anders Eckeborn. Together, they craft a distinctively dreamy and cinematic pop soundscape shaped by wide-ranging influences, from the sixties and seventies to German techno artists, blending these elements into an unmistakably cohesive sonic identity.

The band have built an international following through extensive touring, having performed around the world and supported major acts including Alt-J. Their music has received critical acclaim and support from the likes of BBC Radio 6Music, with comparisons drawn to Lana Del Rey, Sufjan Stevens and Beach House, alongside fellow swedes ABBA.

ViVii's self-titled debut album has surpassed 25 million streams, while their sophomore LP, Mondays, was described by The Line of Best Fit as leaving one 'warm and reassured, harking back to the carefree era of the '60s'. Across their work, ViVii show that it's still possible to be this gloriously carefree, defying (and denying) the challenging (or simply boring) realities of life, dreaming up a better world through song.

ViVii continue to build a strong international presence, maintaining more than 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify while securing several sync placements globally. The trio has also seen increasing viral momentum around their track 'Love Love Love', which has generated more than 5 million content creations since late 2025.

Photo Credit: Rikkard Häggbom



Photo Credit: Rikkard Häggbom

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