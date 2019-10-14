Vevo and Emotional Oranges Release Live Performances

Vevo announces the release of Emotional Oranges' DSCVR performances for "Your Best Friend is a Hater" and "Personal." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences.

A mix of funky bass, break-beat drums and jazzy guitars creates Emotional Oranges' refreshing, retro sound with futuristic undertones. Michelle Obama and Guy Fieri have both publicly championed the band. Their debut singles, "Motion" and "Personal" immediately created a cult following, generating over 12 million streams globally. "Motion" was made the official theme song for Ru Paul's Drag race in 2018.

Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Duckwrth and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Listen to "Personal" below:





Related Articles View More Music Stories