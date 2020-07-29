Venus Furs Releases 'Chaos and Confusion' Video

The Song is From His Self-Titled LP

Venus Furs, the moniker of Montreal's Paul Kasner, has shared the latest video for single, Chaos and Confusion taken from his self-titled LP, available now from Bandcamp.



"Chaos and Confusion is the opening track of the debut Venus Furs album," Kasner explains. "It's about a woman who loses everything in a game of cards narrated by the dealer who cheats her while taking advantage of her inability to stop playing. At the end of the song, the dealer nearly shows his humanity, turning away to hide the guilt of his actions. The video attempts to tap into the emotions the dealer attempts to hide - guilt, regret, and consequent turmoil."

Watch the video below!



Kasner recently released his debut Venus Furs LP through his independent label, Silk Screaming Records. Every song in Venus Furs explores unprecedented terrain at a meticulous and captivating level, capturing varying aspects of the human experience.



"This album has been a long time coming, and I could not be more excited to be releasing it - although it's hard to tell whether releasing an album in the middle of a pandemic is a great idea or not. This album is like a time capsule of my 20s - written over a five year period and meticulously crafted and recorded over another five, with the help of Simon Petraki at Seratone Studio, and mastered by Harris Newman at Grey Market Mastering. Fortunately, I managed to write most of my follow up album in that time too. I could not be more proud of how this album turned out, and I really hope that you enjoy listening to it."

