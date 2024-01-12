Veeze Set to Join Travis Scott for Select Dates on 'Circus Maximus' Tour

The news arrives on the heels of Veeze's career-defining year in 2023 with the release of his long-awaited, critically acclaimed debut album Ganger.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Veeze Set to Join Travis Scott for Select Dates on 'Circus Maximus' Tour

Veeze has just announced that he'll be joining Travis Scott on select dates of his ongoing sold-out Circus Maximus Tour.

The news arrives on the heels of Veeze's career-defining year in 2023 with the release of his long-awaited, critically acclaimed debut album Ganger, which was subsequently championed by a long list of top-tier publications for their year-end lists, including The Washington Post, Pitchfork, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The FADER, COMPLEX, Stereogum and many more.

Upon the deluxe release, Ganger also debuted at #97 on Billboard's Hot 200 Chart after the original release went #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. Veeze was even recently co-signed by the likes of JAY Z ("Not a Drill" was listed in his "Couple Songs of 2023" TIDAL playlist), Travis Barker, who posted a video drumming along to the same standout track and a link-up with J. Cole.

After Veeze opens for Travis Scott during sold-out dates in Chicago, Miami, Louisville, and others on his Circus Maximus Tour alongside fellow Detroiters Babyface Ray and Skilla Baby, he'll be kicking off the second leg of The Ganger Tour in February.

With each subsequent release, including videos for tracks "Get Lucki," "LICK," and "Weekend," Veeze is taking full advantage of his moment by continuing to flex his signature animated bar work, syrupy flows, and an endless supply of aptly-delivered, clever wordplay. Recently, Veeze was featured in Detroit's premier outlet, the Metro Times, for their cover story –– "Shootin' The Breeze with Veeze" and was also recently named YouTube's 'Artist On The Rise', highlighting the video for "Safe 2" (15M Streams).

After being crowned with "the year's best rap album" by The Washington Post and declared "an inimitable, effortlessly entertaining MC" by Rolling Stone, COMPLEX recently championed Veeze as "The Detroit Rapper Everyone's Betting On” – cementing his breakthrough, MVP-caliber year that he keeps on extending.

Circus Maximus Tour Dates

01/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

01/20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

01/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

01/24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

01/28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

01/31 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

02/05 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Ganger Tour Dates:

02/07 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

02/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

02/11 – Tampa, FL – Club Skye

02/15 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

02/16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

02/18 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

02/21 – Toronto, CA – Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

02/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

02/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

02/27 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

02/29 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

03/01 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

03/02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

03/03 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

03/06 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

03/08 – Santa Ana, CA – Oservatory 

03/09 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

03/10 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

03/14 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

03/15 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

ABOUT VEEZE:

Veeze, the mysterious Detroit, Michigan rapper has managed to captivate audiences, critics, and peers alike while simultaneously developing a rare devoted cult following. Kicked off by the awe-inspiring 2020 single “Law N Order” (26M+ Streams), a song that reinvented the famed theme song of Law & Order and transformed it into a hard-knocks Detroit anthem that's defined the city's fresh sound –– Veeze has emerged as Hip-Hop's people's champion, as his career now serves as a blueprint for experimentation and ingenuity across generations and regions.

Since first breaking out of the Detroit scene with his 2019 debut mixtape Navy Wavy – Veeze has slowly shown his cards as a staple of the city and beyond with singles like “Rusty” (15M+ Streams), “Kurt Angle” (5M+ Steams), “Choppas In Hawaii” (4M+ Streams), as well as choice features like “Gallery Dept” & “Spending Spree” – both alongside longtime friend and collaborator Babyface Ray.

He also served as a key collaborator on Lil Yachty's Detroit-flavored 2021 album Michigan Boy Boat, lending his talents on “Fight Night Round 3” alongside Babyface Ray and “Don't Even Bother” with Baby Smoove. Veeze's homegrown traction first culminated in June of 2022 when he made his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his stellar collaboration “U-Digg” alongside his close collaborators and associates Lil Baby & 42 Dugg. 

Veeze dropped the highly-anticipated Ganger at the end of June this year, which was backed by one of the biggest rap songs of the year in “GOMD” (51M+ Streams) and its remix with Lil Uzi Vert. Serving as only Veeze's second full-length release – after 2019's Navy Wavy, Ganger was highlighted by other standout tracks like the anthemic.

﻿Photo Credit: Diwang Valdez



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ROYEL OTIS Share New Single Velvet Photo
ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'

Sydney duo Royel Otis, are starting 2024 with a bang with the release of their new song “Velvet.” “Velvet” is the fourth single to feature on PRATTS & PAIN following “Adored”, “Fried Rice” and “Heading For The Door.” The duo chant in unison across “Velvet”, a foot-stomping jangle of chugging guitars and keys that becomes a cathartic release.

2
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records Photo
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records

Rising singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi signs to Warner Records. Check out his new single 'Scared to Start' out now. On the anticipated new track, which has received an overwhelmingly positive response on TikTok, bright guitar echoes through a steady tambourine-driven beat. Marcagi's dynamic delivery takes hold on the verses.

3
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single Photo
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single

Willi Carlisle's “Higher Lonesome” is the only completely true story from his upcoming album Critterland. While the other nine tracks are certainly based on real people in real places, “Higher Lonesome” is wholly Carlisle living through dark, searching times in the tail end of 2021 and into the new year.

4
Video: IZ Shares New Video for Big Dreams Photo
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

The video, directed by Geerten Harmens (A$AP Rocky, Cordae & Lil Wayne, Gunna, Ghetts),  follows a younger version of IZ as a school pupil, highlighting his first moments of putting his dreams into action through music. Penning lyrics to paper, recording in his home studio and showcasing his bars to his friends all lead up to the finale.

More Hot Stories For You

ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner RecordsRising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
SIX