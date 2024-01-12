Veeze Set to Join Travis Scott for Select Dates on 'Circus Maximus' Tour

Veeze has just announced that he'll be joining Travis Scott on select dates of his ongoing sold-out Circus Maximus Tour.

The news arrives on the heels of Veeze's career-defining year in 2023 with the release of his long-awaited, critically acclaimed debut album Ganger, which was subsequently championed by a long list of top-tier publications for their year-end lists, including The Washington Post, Pitchfork, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The FADER, COMPLEX, Stereogum and many more.

Upon the deluxe release, Ganger also debuted at #97 on Billboard's Hot 200 Chart after the original release went #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. Veeze was even recently co-signed by the likes of JAY Z ("Not a Drill" was listed in his "Couple Songs of 2023" TIDAL playlist), Travis Barker, who posted a video drumming along to the same standout track and a link-up with J. Cole.

After Veeze opens for Travis Scott during sold-out dates in Chicago, Miami, Louisville, and others on his Circus Maximus Tour alongside fellow Detroiters Babyface Ray and Skilla Baby, he'll be kicking off the second leg of The Ganger Tour in February.

With each subsequent release, including videos for tracks "Get Lucki," "LICK," and "Weekend," Veeze is taking full advantage of his moment by continuing to flex his signature animated bar work, syrupy flows, and an endless supply of aptly-delivered, clever wordplay. Recently, Veeze was featured in Detroit's premier outlet, the Metro Times, for their cover story –– "Shootin' The Breeze with Veeze" and was also recently named YouTube's 'Artist On The Rise', highlighting the video for "Safe 2" (15M Streams).

After being crowned with "the year's best rap album" by The Washington Post and declared "an inimitable, effortlessly entertaining MC" by Rolling Stone, COMPLEX recently championed Veeze as "The Detroit Rapper Everyone's Betting On” – cementing his breakthrough, MVP-caliber year that he keeps on extending.

Circus Maximus Tour Dates

01/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

01/20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

01/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

01/24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

01/28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

01/31 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

02/05 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Ganger Tour Dates:

02/07 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

02/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

02/11 – Tampa, FL – Club Skye

02/15 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

02/16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

02/18 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

02/21 – Toronto, CA – Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

02/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

02/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

02/27 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

02/29 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

03/01 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

03/02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

03/03 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

03/06 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

03/08 – Santa Ana, CA – Oservatory

03/09 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

03/10 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

03/14 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

03/15 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

ABOUT VEEZE:

Veeze, the mysterious Detroit, Michigan rapper has managed to captivate audiences, critics, and peers alike while simultaneously developing a rare devoted cult following. Kicked off by the awe-inspiring 2020 single “Law N Order” (26M+ Streams), a song that reinvented the famed theme song of Law & Order and transformed it into a hard-knocks Detroit anthem that's defined the city's fresh sound –– Veeze has emerged as Hip-Hop's people's champion, as his career now serves as a blueprint for experimentation and ingenuity across generations and regions.

Since first breaking out of the Detroit scene with his 2019 debut mixtape Navy Wavy – Veeze has slowly shown his cards as a staple of the city and beyond with singles like “Rusty” (15M+ Streams), “Kurt Angle” (5M+ Steams), “Choppas In Hawaii” (4M+ Streams), as well as choice features like “Gallery Dept” & “Spending Spree” – both alongside longtime friend and collaborator Babyface Ray.

He also served as a key collaborator on Lil Yachty's Detroit-flavored 2021 album Michigan Boy Boat, lending his talents on “Fight Night Round 3” alongside Babyface Ray and “Don't Even Bother” with Baby Smoove. Veeze's homegrown traction first culminated in June of 2022 when he made his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his stellar collaboration “U-Digg” alongside his close collaborators and associates Lil Baby & 42 Dugg.

Veeze dropped the highly-anticipated Ganger at the end of June this year, which was backed by one of the biggest rap songs of the year in “GOMD” (51M+ Streams) and its remix with Lil Uzi Vert. Serving as only Veeze's second full-length release – after 2019's Navy Wavy, Ganger was highlighted by other standout tracks like the anthemic.