Varèse Sarabande Celebrates 20th Anniv. Of Michael Giacchino's Iconic Score For 'Lost: Season One' With Vinyl Release

Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings are excited to announce the first-ever vinyl release for Michael Giacchino's score for Lost: Season One in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the legendary show's premiere.

Marking a new era of modern television, ABC's Lost became an instant blockbuster and cultural phenomenon, with an audience of over 14 million people tuning in every week. Adding fuel to the fire of immense creative talent around the show, composer Michael Giacchino's music for Lost proved to be just as important for the series as any of the actors.

Two decades after Giacchino's score captivated viewers from the first note, the score for Lost: Season One arrives on vinyl for the first time ever, as a 2-LP edition that comes in a silver foil gatefold jacket, with notes from the show's Executive Producers J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Carlton Cuse, Bryan Burk, and Jack Bender, and composer Michael Giacchino. Set for release on February 2nd, and available for pre-order now, the 2-LP set will also be available in a Varèse Sarabande Vinyl Club variant (pressed on Oceanic Black Smoke vinyl and limited to 500 copies) exclusively at VareseSarabande.com.

Premiering in 2004, Lost became a cultural phenomenon overnight, captivating audiences globally with its enigmatic storyline, compelling characters, and mind-bending twists. The show followed the survivors of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815, which crashes on a mysterious island somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean.

Produced by Bad Robot Productions, Touchstone Television, and ABC Studios, Lost redefined the landscape of television, pioneering intricate narrative structures that kept viewers on the edge of their seats and received hundreds of industry nominations and awards throughout its six-season run, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005, Best American Import at the British Academy Television Awards in 2005, the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama in 2006 and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Central to the show's immersive experience was Michael Giacchino's transcendent score, which seamlessly wove its emotional tapestry into the fabric of the series, enhancing every moment and deepening the audience's connection to the characters and the mysteries of the island.

Michael Giacchino's (pronounced "Juh-key-no") work on Lost served as a springboard for his prolific output that features some of the most popular and acclaimed projects in recent history, including The Incredibles, Coco, Jojo Rabbit, Ratatouille, Star Trek, Jurassic World, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, War for the Planet of the Apes and The Batman. 

Giacchino's 2009 score for the Pixar hit Up earned him an Oscar, a Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Broadcast Film Critics' Choice Award and two GRAMMY Awards. After almost 20 years of film scoring, Giacchino directed the very first Marvel special presentation, Werewolf by Night, in 2022. Giacchino recently teased on his social media that he'll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lost with a very special concert in 2024, taking place on the island of Oahu where the show was filmed.

Click here to pre-order Lost: Season One

Tracklist: Lost: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)

Side A

1.          Main Title (composed by J.J. Abrams)

2.          The Eyeland

3.          World's Worst Beach Party

4.          Credit Where Credit Is Due

5.          Run Like Um… Hell?

6.          Hollywood And Vines

7.          Just Die Already

8.          Me And My Big Mouth

Side B

1.          Crocodile Locke

2.          Win One For The Reaper

3.          Departing Sun

4.          Charlie Hangs Around 

5.          Navel Gazing

6.          Proper Motivation

Side C

1.          Run Away! Run Away!

2.          We're Friends 

3.          Getting Ethan

4.          Thinking Clairely

5.          Locke'd Out Again

6.          Life And Death

7.          Booneral

8.          Shannonigans

Side D

1.          Kate's Motel

2.          I've Got A Plane To Catch

3.          Monsters Are Such Interesting People

4.          Partying Words

5.          Oceanic 815

About Varèse Sarabande:

Varèse Sarabande is one of the leading and most prolific producers of film and television soundtracks. The label was formed as a merger between Varèse International Records (named for composer Edgar Varèse) and Sarabande Records (named after a musical dance form). Initially a classical label, Varèse Sarabande has released thousands of soundtracks and new recordings of classic film scores conducted by celebrated composers with the world's best-known orchestras since 1977. 

The label upped the ante for fans by creating the Varèse Sarabande CD Club—releasing exclusive limited-edition deluxe soundtracks featuring rare and long-requested titles. The CD Club ran initially from 1989–92 and was restarted in 2001, and Varèse continues to create Deluxe Editions of cherished scores that might otherwise never see a release.  Since joining Concord in 2018, Varèse Sarabande continues its mission to release new scores, high quality vinyl and Deluxe Edition soundtracks.  

For more info, visit VareseSarabande.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. 



