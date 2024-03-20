Van Morrison Sets June Royal Albert Hall Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Van Morrison, the iconic singer-songwriter beloved by millions, has announced a highly anticipated return to the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 3rd, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale at 9.00am on Friday 22nd March 2024.

This show promises to be an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and timeless classics from Morrison's illustrious career which spans over many decades.

Expect hits from his latest albums, Accentuate The Positive, and Moving On Skiffle which both entered the UK Top 40 charts last year. With Morrison's unique stage presence and magnetic charisma, the show is sure to deliver a performance that will leave audiences spellbound.

Morrison is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet, and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most influential artists in the history of music. He has multiple albums that are ranked as the greatest in the entire rock ‘n' roll canon.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness a living legend in action at one of the world's most iconic venues.