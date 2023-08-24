Vallis Alps Releases Debut Album 'Cleave'

Vallis Alps today share their anticipated debut album Cleave. The album weaves together the two halves of Vallis Alps - contrasting forces - to shift from states of turbulence and friction to a flourishing partnership.

Channelling the slow-burn smash of Glass Animals and Biig Piig, with notes of Pretty Girl’s digital soul to Flume’s clanging percussion, Vallis Alps unveil a unique prism of electro-pop. Cleave is as sonically diverse as the stories that unfurl, balancing the affecting with club-thumping. They'll also embark on a full headline tour across the US this fall (details below).

To celebrate, Vallis Alps recently launched a competition with Fender in support of the Asylum Seekers Centre. With any purchase of a Vallis Alps sticker pack, you enter the draw to win a one-of-one custom Vallis Alps Fender® Player Stratocaster® guitar valued up to $1000 USD.

The competition closes on Aug 31 with all sticker proceeds donated to the Asylum Seekers Centre, who provide help for people seeking asylum and advocates for fair and humane policies for refugees and those seeking asylum.

Vallis Alps share, "This album was made over continents, through a broken (then repaired) friendship, a pandemic, us growing and morphing as individuals and as a band. We have poured every emotion and conversation into this album - a dream of ours to always make. A thread connecting the songs on the album is the idea of being equally patient with the joy as well as the sorrow in life.

Essentially, the songs live in the realm of the pursuit of contentment as opposed to happiness... We keep coming back to the idea of a botanist. Taking care of, and working through many emotional moments that need pruning. It’s like active gardening of the soul and mind and how that process looks. Even the yearning, even the pain is valuable: don’t throw it all away.”

Cleave is inspired by the steps Parissa and David have both taken in recent years through beginning their own families (Parissa becoming a mother and her admittance and entrance as a practicing lawyer), and moving abroad and building their creative careers (David’s most recent launch of his ebullient solo project Davey and Podcrushed, the podcast where Penn Badgely, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari explore the heartbreak, anxiety and self-discovery of being a teenager with guests including Amy Schumer, Drew Barrymore, Lisa Kudrow, Mark Ronson and more).

Aside the Baha’i teaching, “Let deeds not words be our adorning,” Cleave comes to terms with the idea that life festers in the face of stagnation; “we’re not what we’re made of but what we give to the world.”

Following their much-celebrated debut single, ‘Young‘ (Certified ARIA Gold), which culminated in their self-titled debut EP, the band shared their 2017 follow-up EP Fable drew international praise; sold out 40 date tours across the US, UK, Europe and Australia alongside appearances across SXSW, The Great Escape, Reading and Leads Festival, Splendour In The Grass, and more; produce remixes for Troye Sivan with ‘EASE‘ and Matt Maeson on ‘Hallucinogenics‘ alongside a cover of The Shins‘ ‘New Slang‘ for triple j’s Live A Version; and garner a discography boasting half a billion streams globally – all achieved as a fiercely independent outfit.

Vallis Alps marvel in the beauty of their paradox, be it overcoming the anxieties of an ever-changing world, or taking the plunge in life-altering decisions, Cleave is a defining, multi-layered pedagogy to salvation through the lens of their relationship, deeply nurtured and blooming.

USA TOUR DATES

Sun Sep 17 - Songbyrd Record Cafe - Washington, DC

Mon Sep 18 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

Tue Sep 19 - Racket - New York City, NY

Thurs Sept 21- Pygmalion - Urbana, IL

Fri Sep 22 - Schubas Tavern - Chicago, IL

Sat Sep 23 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Wed Sep 27 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Thu Sep 28 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Mon Oct 2 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

Tue Oct 3- Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA