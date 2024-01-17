VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

The new album will be released on March 22nd.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 4 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024

VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

Following 2022's Rough Dimension LP, Noel Skum– aka Andrew Clinco of Drab Majesty– made the radical leap of expanding his psychedelic post-punk vehicle VR SEX into a fully collaborative five-piece band. 

Hard Copy is the result– 10 tracks of sneering psychedelic punk streaked with Chrome-damaged freak-outs and snotty power pop harmonies chronicling sex doll love affairs and glue-sniffing fatales and is due out March 22nd via Dais Records. To mark the announcement, the band are sharing the first single from the record "Real Doll Time".

To christen the new group's camaraderie of becoming a five-piece band, VR SEX booked a block of studio time in Glassell Park, swapped skeletal iPhone demos, and “did that classic thing of a band making the exact record they want without any interference.” Working 12-hour days, they banged out the basics in a week, then tracked the rest over a month, fine-tuning it with flourishes, FX, and amplifier experiments.

Mixed by guitarist Mike Kriebel– an accomplished engineer with dozens of credits across the punk, goth, and garage underground– the album is dense, rich, and spatial, spurred by Clinco's muse of “reckless abandon.” Shadows of Chrome, Stickmen With Rayguns, Japanese psych, and loud-quiet-loud grunge anthems flicker here and there, but ultimately VR SEX's mode is more sardonic and saturated, oscillating between ripped leather riffing and space echo meltdowns.

Banning plug-ins was a mission statement, with most instruments tracked direct into the board, then guitars added via a daisy chain of amplifiers, panned and mixed and matched for maximum intoxication: “My goal is always to load up every take with as much sound as possible in one pass.”
 
Lyrically, the record revisits the project's perennial fascinations: twisted lust, cheap thrills, dirty money, doomed delinquents, and ruined romance amid the creeps and cracked dreamers of gritty city voids. The title refers to the uncanny valley between “facsimile and the real thing, and the illusion that one is better than the other – when both come with their own menu of delights and demonic pleasures.” 

Hard Copy embraces extremes and outliers, delusion and perversion, the conflicted dimensional depths lurking in every exploded heart: “I can be ugly / I can be strong / I can be proper / I can be wrong / I can be lovely / or I can be gone / the thing that will haunt you is still hanging on.”

Pre-order Hard Copy here and look for more news + music from VR SEX soon.

Photo by: Anders Larsson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Handsome Jack Drops New Single Its Understood Photo
Handsome Jack Drops New Single 'It's Understood'

These 11 tracks embody the band's evolution over the last 10 years and showcases their distinctive blend of swampy blues, boogie-infused rock, and deep soul, evoking the golden age of rock-n-roll circa '68 to '72, as well as also pushing the boundaries of what contemporary rock music should, and can, sound like.

2
ASH Announce Race The Night Expanded Edition Photo
ASH Announce 'Race The Night' Expanded Edition

The album includes acoustic versions of album tracks 'Race The Night', 'Usual Places', 'Reward In Mind' and 'Peanut Brain' as well as an extended version of the thunderous 'Like A God', while the CD version also includes a cover of touring mates The Subways' 'Oh Yeah (Teenage Years)' and 'Race The Night (Antosh v Ash Remix).

3
Carpool Share Open Container Blues Featuring CLIFFDIVERs Today Photo
Carpool Share 'Open Container Blues' Featuring CLIFFDIVER's Today

Carpool shares new single 'Open Container Blues' featuring CLIFFDIVER. The music video for the new single, which can be watched below, is a fitting collage of footage from Carpool's 2023 tour with CLIFFDIVER and Michael Cera Palin. Carpool will be back on the road in the spring of 2024, with tour dates to be announced soon.

4
Garrett Ream Joins Position Music As VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion Photo
Garrett Ream Joins Position Music As VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion

During his tenure at Republic, Ream worked on radio and promotional campaigns for artists such as Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, Arianna Grande, Post Malone, Pop Smoke, Greta Van Fleet, and others. As VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion at Position Music, Garrett will oversee the label's creative content strategy, data-driven marketing efforts.

More Hot Stories For You

Eliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This FridayEliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This Friday
Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album ReleaseVitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album Release
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'
Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In MarchPróxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO