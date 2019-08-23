VMAs Roll Out Celebrities For Tribute to New Jersey

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the VMAs will pay homage to the great state of New Jersey with a lineup of celebrities who call it their home.

Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean will assemble at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, where the VMAs are taped, for what is being called a "collaborative performance."

Other VMA performers include Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

The Video Music Awards began in 1984. The first telecast included Madonna's famous and controversial performance of "Like a Virgin," live and in a wedding dress.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





