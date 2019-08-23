VMAs Roll Out Celebrities For Tribute to New Jersey

Aug. 23, 2019  
VMAs Roll Out Celebrities For Tribute to New Jersey

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the VMAs will pay homage to the great state of New Jersey with a lineup of celebrities who call it their home.

Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean will assemble at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, where the VMAs are taped, for what is being called a "collaborative performance."

Other VMA performers include Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

The Video Music Awards began in 1984. The first telecast included Madonna's famous and controversial performance of "Like a Virgin," live and in a wedding dress.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Audrey Silver New Single 'Small Day Tomorrow' Out Today
  • Multiple Grammy Nominee Travis Greene New Song and Video 'Won't Let Go' Out Now
  • VMAs Roll Out Celebrities For Tribute to New Jersey
  • KOKOKO!'s 'Buka Dansa' Music Video & Chemical Brothers Remix Out Now!