VISTA Share Music Video for 'Dirty Laundry'

Electronic alt-rock trio VISTA have shared the music video for "Dirty Laundry." The track is taken from their new EP The Repair, which can be streamed or downloaded, here.

The music video was directed by Christian Lawrence and the song was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Okan Kazdal. Speaking to the concept behind the video, the band said, "This video was a unique experience for us, because outside of showcasing our live energy, we also got the chance to have some of Hope's dance students in the video. The girls represented the demons that we talk about washing away in the song, so it was important for us to be able to portray what that darkness looks like."

They continued, "They dance and move around all of us throughout various parts of the video, kind of like how our problems and inner monsters tend to circle around our minds. When they all drop at the end, the story in "Dirty Laundry" ironically comes to life, ultimately ending the demons' dance. Hanging our demons out to dry, showing that struggle, and prevailing in the end."

Although more than two years have passed since the release of VISTA's 2017 sophomore EP Long Live, the New York-based electronic alt-rock outfit remained consistently active, having since completed five US tours, released four singles (including their highest-streamed song to date, "Witch Hunt"), shared the stage with Fearless Records' Set It Off, and earned music video rotation in Journeys' stores nationwide. The compelling trio,has elevated the word 'independent' to their own playing ground, racking up nearly 700,000 streams alone on Spotify.

The Trilogy era is a personal testament to VISTA's evolution since their inception in late 2015. A distinct blend of active rock and cinematic pop, The Repair expands on the notable experimentation and haunting lyricism of their prior release, 2019's The Ruins. The band's signature dark, synth-laden production is still present, but it's impossible to ignore their contagious hooks and elevated sense of self. With the upcoming release of The Repair and their upcoming The Trilogy tour, VISTA is hardly at a climax; they are poised for a revival.

VISTA is Hope Vista (lead vocals), Greg Almeida (guitarist), and Mikey G (drummer).

Watch the music video here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories