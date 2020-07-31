VINCINT Shares New Song 'Hard 2 Forget'

The single follows the singer's debut EP, The Feeling.

Acclaimed singer and songwriter VINCINT is kickstarting the next stage of his extraordinary rise with today's release of a brand new single. "Hard 2 Forget" is available now via AWAL at all DSPs and streaming services.

Listen below!

Written by VINCINT with multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominee JHart (OneRepublic, Little Mix), and STORYBOARDS (a.k.a Harrison Mead), and produced by JHart, Harrison Mead, and 2x GRAMMY® Award-winner John Greenham (Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Sam Smith), "Hard 2 Forget" marks VINCINT's eagerly awaited follow-up to his acclaimed debut EP, The Feeling, available now via AWAL for streaming and download. The EP - which features collaborations with chart-topping producers John Greenham and Alex Psaroudakis (Cher, Ariana Grande, M.I.A.) - includes the remarkable singles, "Someday," "Please Don't Fall In Love," and the spectacular new anthem, "Save Myself," the latter co-written by VINCINT with Brandon Colbein (Liam Payne, Hayley Kiyoko) and Ryan Hartman. The track is joined by an equally stunning companion video, streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive premiere via PAPER, which hailed it as "a tender testament to the power of coming together amid unprecedented times."

Named by E! as one of "The LGBTQ Musicians You Need to Be Listening to Right Now," VINCINT recently teamed up with the cast of Netflix's Emmy Award-winning series, Queer Eye, to unveil the music video for "Be Me." Directed by Jake Wilson (Cher, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers) and filmed by VINCINT and the Fab Five using their iPhone cameras during quarantine, "Be Me" is streaming now via VINCINT's official YouTube channel.

"Be Me" premiered earlier this spring in the official trailer to Queer Eye's Season 5 - which is set in VINCINT's hometown of Philadelphia, PA - after VINCINT, Netflix and the Fab Five hinted at its release through a string of cryptic social media posts. Co-written by VINCINT with Fly By Midnight's Slavo and Justin Bryte expressly for the newest season, "Be Me" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

VINCINT celebrated The Feeling with a sold out showcase at West Hollywood, CA's iconic Troubadour. The high-energy performance - highlighted by Los Angeles-based artist's dynamic vocals and creative choreography - followed a sold-out run of shows with singer JP Saxe as well as memorable sets at last year's United States Conference on AIDS, the WayOUT Gala, Los Angeles Pride, Philadelphia Pride, SXSW, and the 2019 GAY TIMES Honours 500 in London, to name but a few. In addition, VINCINT teamed with The Recording Academy for an exclusive Pride edition of the original performance series, Press Play, as well as a special installment of ReImagined.

View More Music Stories Related Articles