VIDEO: Zolita Releases 'Single In September' Visual

Alt-pop sensation and songwriter Zolita has released her new single "Single in September" alongside a cinematic music video, the second installment of a high-concept trilogy that began with the release of viral single "Somebody I fed Once."

The new video, which continues the narrative where "Somebody I fed Once" left off, spotlights her vivid storytelling alongside a wildly catchy, newly unbridled sound. Listen to "Single in September," a nostalgic, 90s-influenced anthem that shatters the notion of a picture perfect rom-com ending in the new music video, which captures the ups and downs of whirlwind high-school romance before it crashes into quiet heartache. The video was produced, directed, and edited by Zolita and made its broadcast premiere on MTVU and MTV Live.

"I think it's so common for people to believe that your first love is going to be your only love," says Zolita on the inspiration for the trilogy. "I wanted to capture that feeling of trying so hard to hold onto someone, even though you're in such different places now."

Quickly adding to her over 120 million global streams, Zolita's catchy pop-punk single "Somebody I fed Once," featuring shimmering textures and euphoric gang vocals, went viral upon release and has garnered over 30 million streams and counting after appearing on key playlists across Spotify and Apple Music. The music video is a sharp departure from Zolita's dark-pop past which brims with gritty effervescence and turns the classic teen movie trope of the cheerleader falling for an artsy outsider on its head. Zolita recently released Somebody I fed Once (The Extras), a B-side featuring a raw, stripped-down version of the track and an airy club remix by musician Lady Bee.

A truly multidimensional artist with limitless creative energy, the singer, songwriter, and filmmaker pairs her fiercely honest musical output with self-directed, narrative-driven videos, each revealing her singular aesthetic and sophisticated skills as an independent creator. Zolita's music brims with a glorious radiance and comes to life even more with vibrant and striking storytelling that complements the music brilliantly, earning praise from the likes of Billboard, i-D, Paper Magazine, V Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview, and more.

Watch the new music video here: