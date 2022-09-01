VIDEO: Young The Giant Releases Music Video for 'My Way'

Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum band Young the Giant have released the music video for "My Way" from ACT II: EXILE the second act of their fifth studio album, American Bollywood, which will be released on October 21 via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records - listen everywhere now. The album is being revealed in four acts, with two acts remaining: Battle and Denouement.

American Bollywood will be the first album in four years since Mirror Master and the first since leaving the major label system. Since the last album, three of the band members became fathers, and of course there was a global pandemic. The album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming our collective identity.

The band's singer, Sameer Gadhia, is the son of Indian immigrants, making him a unique voice in American rock music. "This is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds," the band's Sameer Gadhia previously said, "it's also our universal search to find meaning in chaos."

The album was co-produced by John Hill (Santigold, M.I.A, Phantogram, Khalid) and the members of Young the Giant, and its lead single "Wake Up", released in June, is currently in the top 30 at Alternative Radio.

This fall, Young the Giant will take American Bollywood on the road with select marquee performances in famed major markets throughout October & November. Tickets and full details are available at here.

Watch the new music video here:

Young the Giant Tour Dates

October 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (co-headline with Phantogram)

October 21, 2022 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 22, 2022 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre *Newly announced

October 27, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 29, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater

November 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park

In addition to the new music, Gadhia was recently named to Variety's 2022 Inclusion Impact Report, the publication's annual list highlighting advocates for inclusivity who've made an impact in the entertainment industry over the past year. In 2020, he launched Point of Origin on SIRIUSXM's Alt Nation, a platform to amplify voices of color.

Each month, he highlights an artist by playing their music on-air with heavy rotation, with each spin including a personalized introduction from Gadhia. Over the next year, Gadhia will expand this campaign as he continues to be a prominent, unwavering voice for equality and change.

Young The Giant was established in 2004 and is comprised of Sameer Gadhia (vocals), Jacob Tilley (guitar), Eric Cannata (guitar), Francois Comtois (drums) and Payam Doostzadeh (bass).