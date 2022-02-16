VIDEO: Wovvoka Releases 'GANG!!!' Music Video

"GANG!!!," the new single from emerging Illinois-based rapper Wovvoka, debuts today alongside an accompanying video. Of the song, Wovvoka calls it "ruthless" while furthering "it's something unknown." Earlier this week, "The Zane Lowe Show" on Apple Music premiered the track as a World First proclaiming, "This song 'GANG!!!' is it... so excited to see what the future holds for this young woman."

Born and raised in the rural town of Lebanon, IL (population 4,418), Wovvoka is a vocalist, songwriter and producer. A recent high school graduate (with a senior class of just 45), she originally began making music almost on a whim after attending a friend's recording session and feeling drawn to the mic and pen. Her music making ability came as a natural evolution for someone who grew up writing poetry and was raised watching her mom sing in church.

Wovvoka's musical taste is diverse-she cites James Brown and M83 as her biggest influences.

Following the release of Wovvoka's attention grabbing 2021 debut single, "Right Foot," the breakout artist signed a deal with Donald Glover's Wolf + Rothstein setting the stage for more music to come this year.

Watch the new music video here: