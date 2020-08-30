Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Welsh National Opera and Luke Evans Perform Queen's 'Who Wants to Live Forever'
The video was created in celebration of Pride.
The full Welsh National Opera Chorus and Orchestra joined forced with Hollywood actor and singer, Luke Evans to celebrate Pride with a very special rendition of Queen's Who Wants to Live Forever.
Check out the video below!
Music and words by Brian May
Arrangement by John Langley
Performed with permission of Sony ATV Music Publishing
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Amber Riley Perform a Touching Tribute to GLEE Co-Star Naya Rivera on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
- VIDEO: Watch Christina Aguilera's Music Video for Live Action MULAN
- Shooting Wrapped for Hallmark's A ROYAL HOLIDAY Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and More
- VIDEO: Phillipa Soo, Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James and More Sing 'How Long' From SUFFRAGIST