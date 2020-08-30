Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Welsh National Opera and Luke Evans Perform Queen's 'Who Wants to Live Forever'

The video was created in celebration of Pride.

Aug. 30, 2020  

The full Welsh National Opera Chorus and Orchestra joined forced with Hollywood actor and singer, Luke Evans to celebrate Pride with a very special rendition of Queen's Who Wants to Live Forever.

Music and words by Brian May
Arrangement by John Langley
Performed with permission of Sony ATV Music Publishing

