VIDEO: Welsh National Opera and Luke Evans Perform Queen's 'Who Wants to Live Forever'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The video was created in celebration of Pride.

The full Welsh National Opera Chorus and Orchestra joined forced with Hollywood actor and singer, Luke Evans to celebrate Pride with a very special rendition of Queen's Who Wants to Live Forever.

Check out the video below!

Music and words by Brian May

Arrangement by John Langley

Performed with permission of Sony ATV Music Publishing

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You