VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for Taylor Swift's New Song 'cardigan'

Swift Debuted Her New Album 'folklore' Today

Jul. 24, 2020  

Taylor Swift has shared the music video for her new song "cardigan." Watch below!

The Grammy-winning singer announced on Thursday that she had written 16 new songs for her eighth studio album, Folklore, which she revealed would be dropping at midnight on July 24.

The music video for "cardigan" was both written and and directed by Swift, and features her finding a portal to other places through her piano.


