VIDEO: Watch Silk Sonic Perform 'Fly As Me' on BET Soul Train Awards

Last night, R&B/Soul super duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the BET Soul Train Awards with Silk Sonic's stirring rendition of "Fly As Me". The performance took us back in time to an exact replica of the iconic Soul Train set.

For the very first time, the "Soul Train Awards" took place at the World Famous Apollo in Harlem, NYC and dynamic best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as co-hosts of this year's awards, which premiered on Sunday, November 28 on BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1.

The duo also took home two awards this year, for Song of the Year and Video of the Year, both for "Leave the Door Open".

Watch the performance here: