VIDEO: Watch Alewya's Music Video for 'Play' From Debut EP 'Panther in Mode'
Alewya's EP will be released November 18.
Alewya has also announced Panther In Mode, her debut EP due for release on November 18 via Because London Records.
The critically-praised London-based Ethiopian-Egyptian artist, illustrator and sculptor has also released her new single "Play," along with a new video co-directed by Alewya & Jack Bowden. "Play" is the sound of a multifaceted creative bending the future sounds of the UK and beyond to their will. The song is a defining example of Alewya's riveting sound: a hypnotic club rhythm rising and falling around her evocative vocals and lyricism that revels in the power of femininity.
"Play" was produced by Busy Twist -- who was behind the boards for Alewya's breakout track "Sweating" -- and is a kinetic celebration of freedom.
Her debut EP, Panther In Mode, is set to be a moment of true connection, solidifying Alewya's position as a captivating new talent. In addition to "Play," the seven-track set features previous singles "Jagna" and "Spirit_X" -- tracks that have received praise internationally.
Watch the music video here: