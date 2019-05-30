VIDEO: Vance Joy Covers P!nk's 'What About Us'

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Vance Joy has today released a stunning acoustic cover of P!nk's "What About Us".

Watch the video below!

The rework comes ahead of P!nk's European summer stadium tour, on which he will serve as direct support. The tour kicks off on June 16th at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena, making stops throughout the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark before wrapping things up back in the Netherlands in The Hague (full itinerary below).

The last few years have been massive for Vance Joy, with his sophomore album "Nation of Two" amassing over 500 million streams and winning an ARIA Music Award (Australian Recording Industry Association) in 2018 for Best Adult Contemporary Album. His 2017 Lay It On Me US headline tour sold out immediately upon going on sale, after selling out legs in Australia, England, and Canada. Last year's Nation of Two World Tour included stops at world-renowned venues, including an incredible sold-out performance at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre - released as a live vinyl recording late last year.

Nation of Two - which includes the hit singles, "Lay It On Me" and "Saturday Sun" - earned widespread critical applause around the world. "Joy focused on crafting piercing vignettes of young love and emotional restlessness -- and the results absolutely thrill," raved Entertainment Weekly. "It all adds up to an appealing album from an artist with a promising future," wrote Associated Press. "This is (Vance Joy's) time to really shine - and he seizes it." The album marked the follow-up to Vance Joy's RIAA platinum certified worldwide breakthrough album,dream your life away (2014).

Vance Joy - Summer 2019 Tour Dates

*supporting P!nk*

June 12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

June 13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

June 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena *

June 18 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS *

June 20 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium *

June 22 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park *

June 23 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park *

June 25 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium *

June 29 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium *

June 30 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium *

July 3 - Nanterre, France - Paris La Defense Arena *

July 5 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion *

July 6 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion *

July 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion *

July 10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena *

July 12 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena *

July 14 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion *

July 20 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy *

July 22 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank Arena *

July 24 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion *

July 26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion *

July 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion *

July 30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadion *

August 3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena *

August 5 - Fornebu, Norway - Telenor Arena *

August 7 - Horsens, Denmark - Stadium Casa Arena *

August 9 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena *

August 11 - The Hague, Netherlands - Malieveld *





