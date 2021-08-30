VIDEO: To Kill A Monster Releases Official Lyric Video for 'Barely Breathing'

Columbus, OH based alternative rock band To Kill A Monster has released the official lyric video for their new single, "Barely Breathing." Created by Mike Colletti of MC Lyric Videos with single art by Dan Smotz of Goulash Media, "Barely Breathing" layers a heavy, rolling rock beat and crunchy guitar with soaring vocals by front-man and lone founding member Joey Lawson.

"'Barely Breathing' is a story about the loss of a loved one when they're all you have left. Either in love or life or anything the listener might be going through," the band shares.

To Kill A Monster, formed in 2005, is an upbeat punk/rock/alternative band from Columbus, Ohio. This band has aged like a fine wine across the last 16 years. As a high energy, hard hitting band with melodic verses and catchy choruses, TKAM is never afraid to throw in a breakdown or dance beat just for fun. Along with a few stops on the Vans Warped Tour in 2013 and 2015, To Kill A Monster has had the privilege of sharing the stage with acts such as Asking Alexandria, 21 Pilots, Starset, The Devil Wears Prada, Switchfoot and many more. After a short hiatus, the band re-emerged better than ever with a whole new lineup. Joining original singer Joey Lawson is Corey Melton (drums), Josh Spence (bass), James Barron (guitar), and Scott Borealis (guitar). New music is on the way and To Kill A Monster couldn't be more proud of what's coming.

Watch the new video below.