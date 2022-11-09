VIDEO: The Jack Moves Share 'Lionel Richie' Video

"Lionel Richie" is a hard soul banger, complete with throbbing bassline, menacing drums, luscious string and horn arrangements and cocky vocals.

The song is reminiscent of The Ohio Players and Rick James funk, or INXS dance-rock if spun at one of David Mancuso's infamous '70s parties at The Loft.

It's a distinctly east coast R&B sound, but able to sit comfortably alongside a contemporary outer-regional song like "Am I Wrong" by Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, or joints by artists like Bakar and Frank Ocean.

Imagine a steaming subway commute through the bowels of the city, to emerge into the powder keg that is NYC... "Lionel Richie" is that energy.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

11/14 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (late show)

11/17 - Washington, D.C. - The Pocket

11/19 - Burlington, VT - Radio Bean

11/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Yacht Club

12/3- Cambridge, MA - Middle East