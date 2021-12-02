VIDEO: Taylor Scott Releases 'Throwback Grooves' Music Video

Denver-based guitar virtuoso Taylor Scott has just released the video for his latest single "Throwback Grooves", produced, filmed, directed, and edited by Cary Lenahan with additional footage provided by Sadie Safrit, Taylor Scott, Brian Claxton, Patrick McDevitt, and Jon Wirtz.

The song which came out earlier this year was produced by Taylor's friend and mentor Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), and features Lettuce's Eric Benny Bloom on trumpet. Taylor wrote "Throwback Grooves" in Wyoming on New Year's Eve. "I guess I was feeling nostalgic," Taylor told Glide Magazine. "That'll happen on New Year's Eve. I was thinking about someone from my past and how whatever was going on with us, we always had the best music playing. I try to make sure that's always the case. In the car, around the house, whatever is spinning should be the bomb. I'm always conscious of the music that accompanies a moment so I guess writing a song about it felt natural. When memories play like movie scenes inside your head, do they ever come with music? Throwback Grooves is about that."

After a tough year weathering personal storms, and having live music come to what seemed to be an indefinite pause, Taylor realized the only option was to shift his perspective, and he decided to use the time to reflect and regroup. "I recommitted myself to music and personally had to work through so much. I felt like I was hitting my head against the wall for so long, and something finally just broke open. 'Some of the new songs dealt with those dark months, charging ahead because the only way out of it was to go forward through it. The others are so happy and lighthearted, and I haven't written that way for years. I'm feeling celebratory now, and those songs reflect that."

"Throwback Grooves" smooth vibe follows "Bleeding Out," the scorching and gritty funk track released on the heels of his buzzed-about performances at this year's FloydFest. These songs and more performed live at the festival helped him win over fans including Keller Williams and Leftover Salmon with whom he gave a blistering performance. After a year of isolation and live streams, Taylor Scott Band jumped back into touring with a smoking Summer 2021 tour, then into supporting Carbon Leaf in the Pacific Northwest. He will be starting 2022 with a band in his hometown of Denver, CO at the Winter String Fling at Cervantes headlining the Other Side.

Tour Dates

12/9 TACAW - The Arts Campus at Willits (The Contemporary Theater) Basalt, CO,

12/10 OP Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall Park City, UT

1/14/22 Winter String Fling at Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO

4/29/22 SweetWater 420 Fest 2022 Atlanta, GA

2/26/22 Lincoln Theatre Cheyenne, WY

03/04/22 Washington's Ft. Collins, CO**

** supporting Los Lobos

Watch the new music video here: