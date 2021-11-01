VIDEO: Superlove Release New Music Video for 'wanna luv u'

Noise-pop band, Superlove have released a brand new song titled "wanna luv u". The song is now available across all streaming platforms. Stream here or watch the music video here.

The song itself brings in the themes of the early stages of a relationship, when it's so new and as vocalist Jacob says "you can't properly always process your feelings straight away because the rush of it all is just messing up your head. There's also something from a songwriting and production standpoint when combining metal esque guitar riffs and the cutest, shiny pop that is so enjoyable to us because of the challenge it's takes to make each section flow together. It's really fun just pushing the limits with a track like this".

Superlove will play a special hometown Christmas show this December15th in Crofters Rights, Bristol. Tickets are on sale here.

Previous single "Save Yourselves" which has celebrated extensive playlist support globally is out now via Rude Records.

Watch the new music video here: