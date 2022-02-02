VIDEO: Spectre Jones Releases New Single & Video 'Control'

Los Angeles based outfit Spectre Jones have released "Control" - an anthem for the anxious that examines the satisfaction of living an unguarded life.

The intimate piano-pop ballad serves as a gentle reminder that even in a world of chaos, it's worth letting go of future worries in order to make space to live a full life today. "Control" is the latest release from Spectre Jones' 10-song debut full-length Joy in the Morning, March 4, joining previous single "Sisters and Brothers," which zooms in on unity, human dignity, and radical kinship.

Joy in the Morning focuses on the idea that all of humanity is chasing after something: like the idea of joy, love, and success. Recorded with Grammy-nominated engineer / producer extraordinaire James Krausse at the historic Boulevard Recording in Los Angeles, California, Spectre Jones aims for the album to deliver a safe space for listeners to question what truly satisfies us, and stimulate conversation about what we, as people, are seeking.

Equipped with a wide range of influences, both contemporary and classic, Spectre Jones have used their harmonic dreamscapes and indie rock sound to create a catalogue of work aimed to promote wellbeing. The intimacy that radiates from their music has propelled their tracks "Habit" and "Surplus" to over 1 million streams and their Spotify to nearly 50,000 monthly listeners, in addition to various TV/Film placements with networks like MTV and VH1, playlist adds from AlexRainBird and A1234 and most recently, a session with Jam in the Van.

Watch the new single music video here: