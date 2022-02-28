VIDEO: Soldiers of Solace (S.O.S.) Unleash New Single 'Worlds On Fire'

New England's leading rock bands Soldiers of Solace released an important message and a cry for change with their new song called "Worlds On Fire" today via Mindsnap Music / Von Artists, Ltd., distributed by The Orchard.

Newly developed indie label Mindsnap Music has recently put out the likes of Bomber Alley (members of Dee Snider), former Combat recording artists Dead By Wednesday, Howland Hyatt (Feat. Stet of Metal Church), and Joetown, with releases to follow in 2022 like Joey Concepcion's solo album, & more!

"In an unprecedented moment in history, 'Worlds on Fire' is a collaborative creation, born from the collective angst and civil unrest, that has become our 'reality'. Soldiers of Solace is excited to partner with Mindsnap Music and VonArtists, for the official worldwide release and distribution of 'Worlds on Fire'" says Jason Longo, vocalist of S.O.S.

In Jan of 2018, SOLDIERS OF SOLACE, hailing from Connecticut, released their debut album titled, We Are Immortal through German record label, Rock N' Growl Records. The album received a very positive response in both the United States as well as countries worldwide.

SOS have shared the stage with national acts such as Nonpoint, Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed, Doyle of the Misfits, Crowbar, Corrosion of Conformity, Light the Torch, Dead By Wednesday, Orgy, Steel Panther, and Scott Stapp of Creed. With poignant lyrical content, driving riffs, thundering beats, and powerful live performances, SOLDIERS OF SOLACE is making their mark on the international music scene around the globe.

SOLDIERS OF SOLACE has played legendary venues such as The Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, CA, Toads Place and The Webster (Mainstage) in CT.

SOS has also had their music featured in films such as Burial Ground Massacre and Burial Ground Massacre 2.

Watch the new music video here: