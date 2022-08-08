VIDEO: Semantics Unveil New 'Didn't Wanna Hurt You' Music Video

Cathartic and emotive post-punk group SEMANTICS has unveiled their new music video "Didn't Wanna Hurt You" as well as dates for their upcoming Australian headline outing - Paint Me Blue Tour. The tour will be hitting major cities including Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. The band is currently supporting Between You & Me throughout Australia.

"This song is one of the gnarlier breakup songs on the album," vows vocalist Callum Robinson. "I wrote it with some pretty raw and immediate feelings, I think it was a good time to be writing emo songs. We wanted to keep the video super simple, just a moody aesthetic and straight performance shots."

Their debut full-length Paint Me Blue was released worldwide on May 20th via renowned Los Angeles-based indie record label SideOneDummy Records. The album has already received quite a bit of critical praise. NME declared, "Semantics join the top tier without a hitch on their enthralling debut LP, Paint Me Blue, with explosive cuts of melodically charged emo, grungy slow-burners, and tracks that hit an alluring sweet-spot between the two." Brooklyn Vegan affirmed, "sounds straight out of the '90s alt-rock era."

New Noise Magazine asserted, "a fantastic sound that blends indie and punk without sacrificing either genre for the other." Jersey Beat pledged, "A very promising debut." Good Call Live proclaimed, "One of the most important releases of the year." Nationwide News claimed, "This band is going to be huge in the coming years."

Also, the band has been featured on numerous Spotify-curated playlists including All New Rock, Local Noise, Rock Out, Smells Like Stream Spirit and Alternative Noise as well as Apple Music-curated playlists The New Rock, Negative Space and Fresh Blood.

Semantics debut album, Paint Me Blue, is a stunning and powerful debut that will stay with you long after the final song fades. Produced by the band and mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Joyce Manor), Paint Me Blue was recorded in a purpose-built studio constructed by the band themselves.

The result is an expertly crafted album that showcases their impeccable songwriting and mastery of punk and indie sensibilities that lands somewhere between the post-punk of Title Fight and Joyce Manor, the all-consuming emo of Ceres and the iconic Aussie flair of Luca Brasi.

Semantics is a 4-piece Australian post-punk band from Southeast Queensland / Meanjin. Keeping in line with punk-rock philosophy, Semantics spares no effort in connecting with their listeners on a personal level both on and off the stage to remind fans that it's 'alright if you're not alright'.

Since their pivotal stand-alone single "Cemeteries" debuted on Triple J in May of 2018, Semantics has been hard at work refining their craft to match their newfound direction. In 2019, things started to progress for the band when Triple J gave the group a spot on the Triple J Unearthed Stage at Big Sound, leading their single "Drunk" to be picked up by radio stations and streaming sites.

Currently, the song sits at over 800k Spotify streams. With two EPs and a multitude of singles under their belt and a completed sold-out tour with Sly Withers and Columbus, the Brisbane quartet released their next single "Sleep At Night" in July of 2021, and embarked on an Australian tour including dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Semantics is Callum Robinson (vocals, guitar), Maddy Tunstall (bass), and Mitch Lawrence (drums). Their debut album Paint Me Blue was released on May 20, 2022 via SideOneDummy Records.

Watch the new music video here: