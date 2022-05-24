VIDEO: Petrol Girls Premiere 'Baby, I Had An Abortion' Live Video

In light of the recent events in the U.S., Europe and the UK, Petrol Girls are expanding their pro-choice efforts. Today the feminist post-hardcore punk band premieres a live video of their powerful and timely single "Baby, I Had An Abortion." The clip was filmed on an analogue video camera at Middle Farm Studios where Petrol Girls recorded their forthcoming new LP Baby - due out June 24th via Hassle Records - to tape with producer Pete Miles.

"Since we released this track in February, we have seen a deeply sinister intensification of attacks on abortion and reproductive justice across the world. We have been following the developments in the U.S. regarding the likely overturning of Roe Vs Wade this summer, which would result in more than half of U.S. states banning abortion, with Black, Indigenous and poor people being most severely affected (as they already are).

Here in Europe we have seen Polish Abortion Dream Team activist Justyna Wydrzyńska face trial for giving a woman in an abusive relationship abortion pills, a woman in Croatia denied abortion despite severe fetal abnormalities and a 24 year old woman in Oxford UK to face trial at the Crown Court for taking abortion pills.

It's frightening. It's overwhelming. But together we are powerful and around the world we are fighting back!" - Petrol Girls' Ren Aldridge

Seeing the incredible need for us to share our stories to create a better understanding of the issues from a global perspective and hopefully learn from each other, Petrol Girls have launched a zine on abortion and reproductive rights with an open call for submissions HERE.

In addition, they have connected with Anxious & Angry - a U.S. based merch company - to relaunch their "Baby, I Support Abortion" merch with all U.S. profits being donated to The Brigid Alliance - an organization that, "...arranges and funds confidential, personalized travel support to those seeking abortion care in increasingly hostile environments. In partnership with a network of funds and providers, we are closing the gap between the right to an abortion and the ability to access one."

Petrol Girls see the expansion of their pro-choice efforts as a rallying cry to unite us all in the fight for choice and reproductive justice. Aldridge is encouraged by the Latin American Green Tide which she noted was instrumental in getting abortion legalized in Argentina in December 2020, decriminalized in Mexico in September 2021 and decimalized in Columbia in February of this year.

She cites these alongside the "Strajk kobiet women's strike movement fighting back in Poland," the mobilization "in the U.S. to say f SCOTUS WE'RE DOING IT ANYWAY, to 2019's win in Northern Ireland, and the Eighth being repealed in Ireland in 2018 (the day before I found out I was pregnant!)." The sheer numbers of people taking action and over decades gives Aldridge hope for the movement.

"This song is our offering to the movement for reproductive justice. It is shameless. It is unapologetic. And it is my celebration of the day I made the decision that I wanted for my body and my future. Baby, I had an abortion, and I'M NOT SORRY!"

Petrol Girls have always faced pertinent issues head-on, spanning subjects from sexual assault and misogyny ("Touch Me Again"), to xenophobia and nationalism ("No Love For A Nation"), fighting for equality and justice through their music. The band's incendiary second album Cut & Stitch was released in 2019 to critical acclaim from a whole host of publications including NPR, The New York Times, The Fader, Bandcamp, Kerrang!, AV Club, FLOOD, Outburn, Alternative Press, BrooklynVegan, Upset, and DORK.

It also saw the band achieve Rough Trade Album of The Month status and Ren authored a Rough Trade Edition diving into some of the themes explored in the record. Since the release of Cut & Stitch, the band have received significant support from both BBC 6Music and Radio 1.

They kept up a relentless touring schedule, which included shows with the likes of War on Women, Refused, La Dispute and Thrice. Now they're gearing up for the June 24th release of the new LP Baby - pre-save/pre-order here - and they'll join Turnstile, PUP, IDLES and more at this year's 2000Trees Festival in the UK ahead of some headlining tour dates in the UK and Europe.

Watch the new performance video here.