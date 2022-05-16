VIDEO: Peppermint Shares Janet Jackson Tribute Video

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations has created a special birthday present for her all-time favorite pop artist and icon Janet Jackson.

Peppermint's dance tribute video of Janet Jackson's iconic song/video "If" was a labor of love for Peppermint as she re-created the "If" video almost frame for frame with costuming and all.

"Janet Jackson has always been an icon and I've always idolized her. Whether gathering High School football players as reluctant dancers, teaching the routine at a summer camp talent show or putting together some of my own shows, I have always modeled my live performances after Janet's but up until this moment most of those are just memories with nothing to show and no way to look back on. Now that I have the ability, I wanted to do those performances justice. I gathered a bunch of friends who are also big fans of Janet to put together a dance tribute video of "If" from her 1993 album: Janet. Happy Birthday Miss Jackson!! - said Peppermint

Additionally, on June 3, you can catch Peppermint on the big screen in the summer rom-com movie, "Fire Island" alongside Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster & Margaret Cho premiering on Hulu.

Peppermint's star continues to rise thanks to her smashing success as the first out trans contestant to be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9) where she finished as runner-up in one of the series' most-talked-about finales. Soon after, her talent led her to become the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role (Pythio) on Broadway in the hit Head Over Heels.

A longtime key figure in queer nightlife, actress & singer Peppermint regularly performs to sold-out crowds around the world. She has released six albums; Hardcore Glamour, Servin' It Up, Sugar & Spiked, Black Pepper , A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers and Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers available on all streaming platforms.

Recent projects include; co-starring in OUTtv's "Call Me Mother" drag competition series, co-hosting Amazon Prime talk show "Translation," guest starring in Amazon's "Harlem," hosting (New York & San Francisco) and presenting (Los Angeles) at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, hosting/moderating Black Queer Town Hall with co-creator Bob The Drag Queen, guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's Emmy award winning series "Pose", a recurring role on the CBS series "God Friended Me" and a guest role on the Fox scripted drama "Deputy."

Peppermint, who is the ACLU's first-ever Artist Ambassador for Trans Justice HERE has raised six-figure sums for prominent LGBT rights groups, partnered with MAC Cosmetics' "M.A.C. AIDS Fund" and is involved in the HIV Vaccine trials network. She partnered with RuPaul Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour for a college speaking tour that focused on the challenges faced by transgender and non-binary people in today's political climate among various other topics. Peppermint takes every available opportunity to speak at universities and to various communities on the issues.

Peppermint was nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ "Legendary" series. Previous honors include; GLAAD Media Award nomination alongside Lady Gaga & Kehlani for Outstanding Music Artist (2021), "Best Songwriter" by World of Wonder's Wowie Awards 2020, Conde Nast's "Queeroes" award (2018), Variety's prestigious "New Power of New York" list, and was named one of Out magazine's "OUT100" portfolio of the most influential LGBTQ people of the year.

Watch the new tribute here: