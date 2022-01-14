VIDEO: Oliver Tree Performs 'Life Goes On' & 'Cowboys Don't Cry' Medley on KIMMEL

Last night, Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree performed a medley of his viral hit "Life Goes On" and brand-new single "Cowboys Don't Cry" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!.

It notably marked both his first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and the late-night television debut of "Cowboys Don't Cry." Clad top to bottom in denim, Oliver pulled out all the stops and served up a showstopping performance as he continues to flip pop culture upside down.

It also heightens anticipation for the arrival of his recently announced new album, Cowboy Tears (Atlantic Records), out on February 18th (Atlantic Records). It's available for pre-order and pre-save here.

An internet-based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist, Oliver Tree explores the intersection where pop and alternative meet sonically and has arrived where art and entertainment collide visually. From comedy to action sports, mock reality TV drama to WWF wrestling in his live shows, the world of Oliver Tree is unlike any artist who has come before him.

Watch the medley performance here: