VIDEO: Noa Kirel Releases New Single 'Thought About That'

Global pop sensation Noa Kirel has shared her hypnotic new single, "Thought About That," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Produced by K-Kov and co-written by Noa alongside Casey Smith, JHart, Zach Skelton, Miranda Glory, Natania Lalwani, Jax, Jason Hahs and K-Kov, the mesmerizingly explosive track arrives accompanied by a gleaming, sci-fi-inspired, dance-powered music video showcasing Samsung's new S21+ 5G and streaming now at YouTube.

"I turned 20 this year and it's so important for my music to inspire young women to be independent and stand up for themselves, especially in relationships." - NOA KIREL

"Thought About That" follows the success of Kirel's empowering single, "Bad Little Thing."Now boasting nearly 3M global streams, the track arrived alongside an official music video, directed by Roy Raz and currently surpassing 35M views.

After earning her fifth consecutive MTV EMA for "Best Israeli Act," Noa celebrated an incredible 2021 with a spectacular opening performance of "Bad Little Thing" at the 70th annual MISS UNIVERSE® competition, first broadcast live on FOX from Eilat, Israel and streaming now HERE. Since release, the triple threat starlet has delivered multiple renditions of the song including the captivating "Bad Little Thing (Acoustic)," her collaboration with labelmate KALI which HYPEBAE quickly called "infectious" and club-ready remixes by Dutch DJ The Him and Brazil's Carola.

Having recently graced the covers of Galore and VULKAN Mag, Kirel made her breakthrough English-language debut with the acclaimed single, "Please Don't Suck" earlier this year. Co-written by Kirel and produced by multi-platinum production duo The Monarch (Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson), the instantly infectious track - which flips the classic melody of "Mr. Sandman" into a candy-coated bop - arrived alongside an eye-popping official music video, directed by Jake Wilson (Cher, Lizzo) with iconic choreography by the legendary Sean Bankhead (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus).

Hailed by Variety as a "hot pink-themed, ponytailed, dance-heavy video poking fun at lame guys," "Please Don't Suck" has swiftly drawn over 25M views via YouTube ] and garnered critical applause from Flaunt, E! News, ET Canada, UPROXX, Ones To Watch, and more. Noa also showcased her "softer, vulnerable side" with a stripped-down performance of "Please Don't Suck," which premiered on PEOPLE and is streaming now.

Watch the new music video here: