VIDEO: Nikki Lane Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING

Nikki Lane was featured on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series, performing three songs from her acclaimed new album Denim & Diamonds: "First High," "Try Harder" and "Denim & Diamonds."

Additionally, Lane is the new face of Slow & Low Rye Whiskey Old-Fashioned-read her interview with the brand about her new album, riding motorcycles and whiskey drinking here. Slow & Low and Nikki Lane collaborated on an exclusive housewares collection that includes a deck of cards, a co-branded whiskey glass and a vinyl coaster, which will be available October 17 on the Slow & Low website.

Denim & Diamonds was born out of a moment of careful consideration in Lane's career-when several years of touring behind her last album came to an end and the early days of the pandemic forced everyone inside, Lane knew it was time to find inspiration somewhere new.

Lane enlisted Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme to help her bring Denim & Diamonds to life, with whom she assembled a studio band of big-budget talent consisting of his Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ and Michael Shuman on bass, as well as drummers Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Carla Azar of Autolux.

With Homme's help, Lane transformed the seeds of ideas she had for years into an album that nods to her wide-ranging influences, from the psychedelia of The 13th Floor Elevators to traditional country stalwarts like Loretta Lynn. Denim & Diamonds was a chance for Lane to take stock of her first decade as a songwriter as she traces her origin story from her religious youth in South Carolina to Nashville Rebel.

Raised as a Baptist in Greenville, South Carolina, Lane discovered music as an outlet for creative expression at an early age, dropping out of school at 17 to move to Los Angeles, then New York, and then Nashville to launch her songwriting career. She has released three albums-her 2011 debut Walk of Shame, 2014's All or Nothin' and Highway Queen from 2017. Aside from steadily releasing new music of her own and touring the world, she was featured on "Breaking Up Slowly" on Lana Del Rey's 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club and contributed to Spiritualized's Everything Was Beautiful.