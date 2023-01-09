Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Perform 'Crooked Tree' on KIMMEL

The track comes from the album of the same name.

Jan. 09, 2023  

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Molly Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway, made their late-night television debut this past Friday performing their song, "Crooked Tree," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The performance adds to a landmark year for Tuttle, who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Bluegrass Album (Crooked Tree) at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch. Released this past spring via Nonesuch Records, the album landed on several "Best of 2022" lists including NPR Music, Premier Guitar,No Depression, PopMatters, Wide Open Country, The Bluegrass Situation and many more.

Following the release, Tuttle recently unveiled a digital deluxe version of the album, which features new renditions of the Grateful Dead's "Dire Wolf," and traditional folk song, "Cold Rain and Snow," also made famous by the Grateful Dead, as well as live versions of album tracks "Dooley's Farm" (feat. Jerry Douglas) and "Castilleja."

In celebration of the record, Tuttle was recently the subject of a PBS NewsHour profile, while she and Golden Highway-Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)-were also featured on "CBS Saturday Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series, performing three songs from the record: "She'll Change," "Over the Line" and "Crooked Tree."

Watch the new music video here:



