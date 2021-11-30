VIDEO: Maxwell Debuts 'Off' Music Video

Fresh off the heels of announcing his highly awaited full-length album, blacksummers'NIGHT, arena tour and single "Off" - a "probing ballad full of bass slink" (Rolling Stone), three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist Maxwell unveils his music video for "Off."

Directed by frequent collaborator Philip Andelman and shot in a vast expanse of desert, the video is a stunning, evocative counterpart to the intimate single.

Maxwell recently shared "Off" as the first single on his upcoming album blacksummers'NIGHT, the finale to the trilogy that began with #1 GRAMMY® Award-winning epic BLACKsummers'night in 2009. The slow-burning track - teeming with the soul singer's signature seductive spirit - pairs his instantly recognizable vocals with longtime creative partner Hod David's simmering production and intoxicating instrumentals.

This past Sunday, Maxwell received the "Legend" Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards where he accepted the honor while expressing his lasting gratitude to his most trusted creative confidants and all the artists who paved the way for his remarkable career.

Maxwell will support his upcoming album with the NIGHT 2022 Tour across North America in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective - the preeminent coalition of African American independent promoters. The 25-date run kicks off in Dallas, TX at Texas Trust CU Theater, visits legendary arenas such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn and The Forum in Los Angeles, and concludes at FTX Arena in Miami, FL on May 8. Anthony Hamilton and Joe have been confirmed as support.

Tickets go on-sale to the public Friday, December 3. Full tour routing below.

blacksummers'NIGHT closes out a journey Maxwell first embarked upon over a decade ago. 2009's BLACKsumers'night bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, earned a platinum certification, and garnered GRAMMY® Awards in the categories of "Best R&B Album" and "Best Male R&B Vocal Performance" for "Pretty Wings." In 2016, the sequel blackSUMMERS'night captured #3 on the Top 200, marking his fourth Top 10 debut overall. The album also earned a coveted "Best New Music" classification from Pitchfork in addition to 4-out-of-5 stars from Rolling Stone, 3.5-out-of-4 stars from USA Today, and A- from Entertainment Weekly. Meanwhile, "Lake By The Ocean" received "Best R&B Song" at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards.

Tour Dates

3/2 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater

3/4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

3/5 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

3/9 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

3/11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

3/12 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

3/16 - Columbus, GA - Columbus Civic Center

3/17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

3/19 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

3/20 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3/23 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Center

3/25 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

3/26 - Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

3/27 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

3/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

4/1 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

4/2 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

4/6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/9 - Chicago , IL - Wintrust Arena

4/10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

4/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

4/16 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

5/7 - Tampa, FL - Amelie Arena

5/8 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Watch the new music video here: