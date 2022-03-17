VIDEO: Mandy Moore Shares Star-Studded Music Video 'In Real Life'

Mandy Moore has premiered the music video for her latest single "In Real Life," the title-track for her new full-length studio album out on May 13 via Verve Forecast. Along with the music video release, Mandy will participate in a live chat with fans on her YouTube page. To tune in to the premiere on YouTube.

Moore also recently announced an extensive headlining tour of North America for summer 2022, her first tour in over a decade. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public tomorrow, and Moore is set to perform at Newport Folk Festival on July 24, which is on sale now.

The new music video features co-stars from the beloved NBC drama This Is Us including Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, and Jon Huertas, as well as friends Hilary Duff, Wilmer Valderrama, Tess Holiday, Skylar Astin, Ashley Streicher of longtime hair and makeup team Streicher sisters, and more! The at-home clips are interspersed with heartfelt scenes of Mandy and husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes with their son Gus, who inspired the lyrics of "In Real Life" and much of the new album.

Mandy shares, "I started writing this song while I was still pregnant with my son Gus, but didn't end up finishing it until after he arrived. In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: all the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined.

Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense-you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best version of yourself. But then this person enters the equation, and all that gets turned on its head. I wanted to write something that distills all that down, and also acknowledges that this is the most important role that I'll ever play in my life."

The new album, In Real Life, brings a heightened sense of self-possession to Moore's songwriting, imbuing each track with both detailed storytelling and lucid self-reflection. Produced by Mike Viola (Andrew Bird, Ondara, Lori McKenna), the album expands on the whirlwind creative momentum Moore first set into motion on 2020's Silver Landings. To that end, Moore matches the album's potent emotional current with a gloriously unpredictable sound, touched with elements of everything from jangly college-rock to cinematic synth-pop to classic singer/songwriter simplicity.

Thanks to the charmed camaraderie and playful experimentation of Moore and her collaborators-including Goldsmith and his brother/Dawes bandmate Griffin Goldsmith, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, keyboardist Lee Pardini (The War on Drugs, Aimee Mann), and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Sharon Van Etten, Phoebe Bridgers)-In Real Life embodies a dreamy effervescence even in its most heavy-hearted moments.

Tour Dates

Friday, June 10 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

Saturday, June 11 - The Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

Sunday, June 12 - The Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, NC

Tuesday, June 14 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Wednesday, June 15 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

Friday, June 17 - The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg - Williamsburg, VA

Saturday, June 18 - Music Box at the Borgata - Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, June 19 - Royale - Boston, MA

Tuesday, June 21 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

Wednesday, June 22 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON, Canada

Thursday, June 23 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA

Saturday, June 25 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Wednesday, July 06 - AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square - Dallas, TX

Thursday, July 07 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

Friday, July 08 - The Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX

Sunday, July 10 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Monday, July 11- The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

Tuesday, July 12 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, July 14 - The Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

Friday, July 15 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday, July 17 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Monday, July 18 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

Wednesday, July 20 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Thursday, July 21 - Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA

Friday, July 22 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, July 24 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI