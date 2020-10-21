VIDEO: Make Believe Friends Release Timely New Video 'Scream'
Make Believe Friends drops their latest video and single.
Make Believe Friends drops their latest video and single called "Scream" on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Mindy Milburn, Laura Espinoza are joined by the talents and amazing skills of Phil Soussan (Ozzy, Billy Idol, Last in Line) and Mike Avenaim (Scott Weiland, Selena Gomez, Zella Day).
Watch the video below.
Make Believe Friends (also Lunden Reign), is an all original alt rock band based out of Los Angeles, California. Laura & Mindy have already released 5 singles with "Follow Me to the Sun" picked as the #1 song of 2019 by Warren Kurtz of Goldmine Music Magazine.
