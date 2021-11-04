VIDEO MTV Names Nessa Barrett as Global PUSH Artist of the Month

MTV PUSH names Nessa Barrett as its featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of November. The New Jersey native opens up about her new, genre-defying debut EP, Pretty Poison, and how she found solace in the songwriting process.

She explains how her new music has allowed her to finally share her truth and reclaim her power since moving to L.A. in 2020, describing it as her "most honest work yet." Beyond the unconventional pop beats with reverb-heavy guitars and dark, evocative lyrics, the singer-songwriter shares that she wants to use her music to champion the messages dearest to her heart by advocating for mental health awareness.

Curated by MTV's Music & Talent US & International teams, "MTV PUSH" connects fans across the globe with a new music artist every month through live performances, exclusive broadcast premieres of music videos, interviews, video content and more bringing them closer to music's next big star. Previous MTV PUSH artists have included: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Doja Cat, BROCKHAMPTON, H.E.R., Lil Tecca, Jack Harlow, YUNGBLUD, Bazzi, Chloe x Halle, SZA, Jorja Smith, Lauv, among others.

