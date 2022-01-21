VIDEO: Laufey Makes Late Night Debut on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Twenty-one year old Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter, musician, cellist, guitarist and pianist Laufey makes her late night debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the captivating performance of "Like The Movies" below.

Laufey ended a whirlwind 2021 with an entirely sold-out tour. Over the course of the year, her breakout single "Street By Street" earned her a big social following, a #1 hit on Icelandic Radio, her own new music series on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds, the distinction of Best New Artist at the Iceland Music Awards, and a big following that includes fans like Billie Eilish, Willow Smith and more.

All of this took place before her debut EP entitled Typical of Me was even dropped this Spring, and has since been streamed over 25 million times across all platforms. Since, her headline shows in NYC, Los Angeles, and London sold out in a matter of minutes, she performed with Lake Street Dive, and even collaborated with the likes of dodie, Adam Melchor, and London's premier orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra.

Watch the new performance here: