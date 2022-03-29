VIDEO: LaMacchia Releases Video For 'Bled Out'

On May 20, the anticipated debut album from LaMacchia will be released via Aqualamb Records. Called Thunderheads, it features nine sweeping tracks that mark the first solo works from John LaMacchia - best known as the guitarist for Brooklyn hardcore/prog-metal group Candiria - though the new material is unlike anything the multi-instrumentalist has done to date and shows a new breadth to his versatile talent.

Today, LaMacchia releases a psychedelic-tinged new video for the first single "Bled Out," a deep dive through crunchy guitars and free-falling bass, entwined with the candy-sweet vocals blend of LaMacchia and Sabrina Ellie.

The totality of Thunderheads presents a moody, experimental indie rock vibe, with layered sonic nuances and male-female vocal interplay that presents a dimensional new palette that is comparable to Massive Attack, Doves and Radiohead.

Composed and recorded over the course of 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic break, Thunderheads plays like a lullaby for the apocalypse. With healthy doses of self-respect and emotional bravery that serve as a salve for our pandemic-weary heart, it allows listeners to escape a world that is falling apart with music and creativity.

Early press has picked up favorably on LaMacchia with coverage in Ultimate Guitar as well as Metal Injection and Brooklyn Vegan, the latter of whom captured the live debut at Brooklyn's Elsewhere-Zero One on March 3. As well, "Bled Out" has been featured on Apple Playlists and a number of radio stations including WBJB, KCSC, WLJS, KALX KEXP and more.

In addition to John LaMacchia, who has recorded all of the guitars, vocals, keyboards and programming for Thunderheads, additional guest contributions come courtesy of Kellii Scott (Failure) on drums, Michael MacIvor (Candiria) on bass guitar, Mario Quintero (Spotlights) on keyboards and Andrea Horne (Vaureen), Candice Freshko and Sabrina Ellie on vocals.

Says Kellii Scott, "At the time when John submitted songs to me to play on, I was completely unfamiliar with his history and pedigree as a musician. That being said I did know that he had written some really great material, with great melody and arrangements and that I was going to have a fantastic time playing on his songs. In particular I found 'Bled Out' to be really inspiring to play, so much so that I channeled a drummer that I previously had never been."

Watch the new music video here: