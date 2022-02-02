VIDEO: LAPÊCHE Share New Single & Video 'Bottom Feeder - V1'

Brooklyn-based band LAPÊCHE is pleased to share their new single and video "Bottom Feeder - V1." The song debuted today at Brooklyn Vegan and will be available on Friday on all streaming platforms to add to your favorite playlists (pre-save).

About the song the band's David Diem says:

"The single, 'Bottom Feeder - V1,' addresses resentment, addiction, and the figurative sleep of a dysfunctional family. It's also about the result of not getting out of your own way and the self-destruction that can result from being unable to see outside of yourself."

LAPÊCHE has also announced several northeast tour dates with post-hardcore vets Chamberlain. The upcoming tour will include shows at the Knitting Factory Brooklyn on April 20, Cambridge's Middle East on April 21 and Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on April 22. Tickets will be on sale this Friday (order).

LAPÊCHE is singer and guitarist Krista Diem, her husband and bassist David Diem (12 Hour Turn), guitarist Drew DeMaio (Floor, Strikeforce Diablo) and Richard Salino (drums). The band have fused folk-inspired melodies with sonic backdrops inspired by indie-alternative aesthetics, DIY ethics, and underground shows.

LAPÊCHE toured with Jawbox (Dischord/Atlantic) in 2019 as direct support in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Washington, DC and has previously played with J. Robbins Band, Torche, Russian Baths, Do Make Say Think, The Cave Singers, Erica Frias, Lauren Denitzio, Deadaires and more. They also performed at Sing Out Loud Festival (St. Augustine, FL) and The Fest (multiple occasions). LAPÊCHE's second LP, Blood in the Water received press coverage in Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, New Noise, Talkhouse (a conversation with J. Robbins) & more

The band is in the early stages of work on their next LP with Grammy-nominated Producer & Engineer Alex Newport (City & Colour, Death Cab For Cutie, At The Drive-In). They have stayed busy during the pandemic by connecting with others and supporting causes important to each member; all while virtually demoing new tunes and collaborating on a remix project with Samuel Fogarino of Interpol and Dave LeBleu of The Album Leaf/The Mercury Program.

Watch the new music video here: