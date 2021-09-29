VIDEO: Kali Uchis Premieres 'fue mejor' Music Video with SZA

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a new version her track "fue mejor" with SZA alongside a video directed by Daniel Sannwald.

The original version of the song is taken from Uchis' much-lauded 2020 Spanish language album, "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)".

The album features global smash hit "telepatía," which recently surpassed 1.4 billion global streams after hiting #1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts and topping Latin Digital Song Sales for 10 weeks straight. "telepatía" is the longest running Spanish-language song by a solo act on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade (23 weeks) and peaked at #10 on the Global 200.

Earlier this month Uchis won her first Billboard Latin Music Award for Latin Pop Album of the Year. The award caps off a whirlwind year for Uchis, who won her first Grammy for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada in January, her first Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud awards this summer and was nominated for her first Latin American Music Award. Uchis will perform at the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS on October 8, where she will be recognized as the 2021 Inspira Honoree.

Watch the new music video here: