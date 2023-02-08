VIDEO: Josh Ross Shares Music Video for 'Trouble'

Today, breakout country singer-songwriter Josh Ross shares the official music video for his track "Trouble."

2022 saw Josh Ross confidently emerge as one of Country music's most promising artists with no plans to slow down. His evolution shines through on "Trouble," which reflects his country, pop/rock influences showcased through energetic vocals, introspective storylines, and emotional honesty.

Now in 2023, having garnered over 49 million global streams, the CCMA Rising Star nominated singer-songwriter continues to mold his firsthand experiences into engaging, hit-making storylines while impacting an international music stage.

He started off the year with his introspective track "Trouble" which was featured in the January 5th episode of Fox's hit TV series "Welcome To Flatch" available to watch in the US on Fox and Hulu.

He celebrated the release of "Trouble" by joining his friend Bailey Zimmerman as the highly-anticipated opener for three sold-out shows. Pushing through the top of the new year with no plans to slow down, Josh Ross was announced as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023.

On the touring side, he will be joining Lee Brice and Tenille Arts in April on the Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour and an extensive North American tour alongside Nickleback and Brantley Gilbert on the Get Rollin' Tour, kicking off in June 2023. See below for Josh Ross' full tour dates throughout 2023.

Josh Ross 2023 Show Dates:

Apr 11 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Abbotsford, BC

Apr 12 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Kelowna, BC

Apr 14 - Country Thunder Festival @ Arizona

Apr 15 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Lethbridge, AB

Apr 19 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Regina, SK

Apr 20 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Winnipeg, MB

Apr 25 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Ottawa, ON

Apr 26 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Kingston, ON

Apr 28 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Oshawa, ON

Apr 29 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ London, ON

Jun 12 - Nickelback Tour @ Quebec City

Jun 14 - Nickelback Tour @ Montreal

Jun 16 - Nickelback Tour @ Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 17 - Tailgate N Tallboys - Bloomington, Illinois

Jun 20 - Nickelback Tour @ Winnipeg, MB

Jun 22 - Nickelback Tour @ Saskatoon, SK

Jun 24 - Nickelback Tour @ Edmonton, AB

Jun 25 - Nickelback Tour @ Calgary, AB

Jun 28 - Nickelback Tour @ Vancouver, BC

Jun 30 - Nickelback Tour @ Auburn, WA (Seattle)

Jul 1- Nickelback Tour @ Ridgefield, WA (Portland)

Jul 6 - Nickelback Tour @ Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 8 - Nickelback Tour @ Wheatland, CA

Jul 9 - Nickelback Tour @ Mountain View, CA

Jul 12 - Nickelback Tour @ Phoenix, AZ

Jul 14 - Nickelback Tour @ Los Angeles, CA

Jul 15 - Nickelback Tour @ Las Vegas, NV

Jul 18 - Nickelback Tour @ Denver, CO

Jul 22 - Nickelback Tour @ Rogers, AR

Jul 23 - Nickelback Tour @ The Woodlands, TX (Houston)

Jul 29 - Nickelback Tour @ Tampa, FL

Jul 30 - Nickelback Tour @ Alpharetta, GA

Aug 1 - Nickelback Tour @ Nashville, TN

Aug 3 - Nickelback Tour @ Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 5 - Nickelback Tour @ Milwaukee, WI

Aug 7 - Nickelback Tour @ St. Paul, MN

Aug 9 - Nickelback Tour @ Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 10 - Boots & Hearts Music Festival - Oro-Medonte, Ontario

Aug 13 - Nickelback Tour @ Clarkson, MI

Aug 16 - Nickelback Tour @ Darien Lake, NY

Aug 18 - Nickelback Tour @ Tinley Park, IL

Aug 19 - Nickelback Tour @ Noblesville, IN

Aug 22 - Nickelback Tour @Mansfield, MA

Aug 24 - Nickelback Tour @ Bangor, ME

Aug 26 - Nickelback Tour @ Bristow, VA

Aug 27 - Nickelback Tour @ Hershey, PA

Aug 30 - Nickelback Tour @ Belmont Park, NY

Oct 20 - Country Thunder - Kissimmee, Florida

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato