VIDEO: Joe Samba Releases Music Video for 'Boomer Economy'

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Joe Samba, who finds the sweet spot between smoked-out Caribbean bliss and sweat-soaked punkified energy, has released the official music video for his single "Boomer Economy" as he gears up to hit the road this winter with Pepper.

On "Boomer Economy," a featured track off Samba's 2022 album, Far From Forever (LAW Records), a thrashy guitar riff crashes right into a laidback reggae break as he alternates between galloping rapid delivery and a magnetic chantable chorus, attempting to bridge the generational gap. Watch the music video for "Boomer Economy," directed by Tyler Ayers/Revelry Studios, which first premiered on Top Shelf Music Magazine.

"It's pretty amazing to be hitting the road with Pepper on such a legendary tour, while also releasing new music and videos, like this fun video for my song 'Boomer Economy,'" shares Samba. "Can't wait to see you all out there and for all that's to come this year!"

The Massachusetts-born and now New Hampshire-based artist, who has quietly emerged as a phenomenon racking up over 8 million total streams, will be bringing his energetic live show all over the U.S. this year.

First up, Samba heads out on a massive cross-country winter run supporting Pepper on their 20 Years of Kona Town Tour. The 26-date outing kicks off February 14th in Flagstaff and will stop in Tempe, Sacramento, Spokane, Salt Lake City, Boulder, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Austin, and Dallas, among many others, before wrapping March 26th in Albuquerque.

Following the Pepper tour, Joe Samba will headline shows in Charleston (March 31) and Richmond (April 1) and then jump on to support Badfish: A Tribute To Subline for a handful of dates along the east coast including April 21st at New York's Brooklyn Bowl.

Along the way and into the summer, Samba is also set to appear at a variety of festivals such as Cali Vibes 2023, Summer Camp Music Festival, Reggae Rise Up Florida and Maryland, Cali Roots Festival and more. Tickets for all are on sale now. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit https://joesamba.com/pages/shows for more info and to purchase tickets.

Guitar slung low, microphone turned up, and emotion overflowing, Joe Samba taps into rock 'n' roll spirit and reggae soul all at once. The New England multi-talent sonically teeters on an axis of island-inflected grooves and gritty guitar-craft balanced by his dynamic vocals and honest emotion. Samba first recognized music's inherent power to connect as a kid, growing up surrounded by music in his household.

After testing the waters as a teen in a metal band, Joe soon cut his teeth performing solo in countless bars and watering holes and then, in 2019, released his independent debut, The Wrong Impression, which made a major splash. The album bowed at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and has since clocked over 2 million streams, thanks in part to the breakout hit "How We Do."

In 2021, Samba signed with LAW Records and, after a string of single drops, released his sophomore album, Far From Forever, in June 2022, highlighted by the fan favorites "Create Something," "Beef," and "Got It All," in addition to "Boomer Economy." Now, Joe Samba is primed to unite not only genres, but people as well through his music and live performances.

Watch the new music vidoe here:

JOE SAMBA TOUR DATES

Tuesday, February 14 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater ~

Wednesday, February 15 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ~

Friday, February 17 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater ~

Saturday, February 18 - Long Beach, CA @ Cali Vibes 2023 +

Tuesday, February 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ~

Wednesday, February 22 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ~

Friday, February 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ~

Saturday, February 25 - Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory ~

Sunday, February 26 - Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory ~

Tuesday, February 28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ~

Wednesday, March 1 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater ~

Friday, March 3 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~

Saturday, March 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection ~

Sunday, March 5 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre ~

Tuesday, March 7 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ~

Thursday, March 9 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ~

Friday, March 10 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall ~

Saturday, March 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ~

Monday, March 13 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage ~

Tuesday, March 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts ~

Wednesday, March 15 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 ~

Friday, March 17 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ~

Saturday, March 18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ~

Sunday, March 19 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Florida +

Tuesday, March 21 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall ~

Thursday, March 23 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn ~

Friday, March 24 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company ~

Sunday, March 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ~

Friday, March 31 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House **

Saturday, April 1 - Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House Downtown **

Saturday, April 8 - Carrabassett Valley, ME @ Sugarloaf Reggae Festival +

Thursday, April 20 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

Friday, April 21 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

Saturday, April 22 - Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL ^

Friday, May 26 - Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots Festival +

May 26-28 - Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival +

June 23-25 - Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up Maryland +

August 11-13 - Warren, NH @ Mountain Music and Arts Fest +

~ indicates dates with Pepper

** indicates headlining dates

+ indicates festival appearance

^ indicates dates with Badfish: A Tribute To Sublime