VIDEO: Jerry Paper Shares 'Shaking Ass' Visualizer

Life got you down? Well Jerry Paper's got a simple prescription! Just a daily dose of Free (play)Time, a simple serving of (1) one shake of the ass, and a Jerry Paper show at a great music venue near you!

Jerry Paper's new album Free Time, out now on Stones Throw, shares their journey to self-discovery and self-acceptance as a nonbinary artist. Filled with earworms that wriggle around laying colorful eggs in your brain, and funky easy-listening jams that sound like they're played on a Bop It toy from outer space, their new record will get you smilin' and groovin'.

Jerry and the crew are heading out on the road this June to serenade the USA and Canada with their new synth-pop, weird-rock, bizarro-musak record. Get ready to be FREE and freaky!

Watch the new visualizer here: