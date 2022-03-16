VIDEO: JD Shelburne Releases 'Fine By Me' Music Video

Country music singer/songwriter JD Shelburne shows off his playful side with the release of the music video for "Fine By Me," off his current album Straight From Kentucky. Shelburne is pictured strapped with an acoustic guitar, carrying out the song's affectionate lyrics of being proud to be seen next to his beautiful counterpart.

Whether they're spending the night on the couch or getting dressed up for an evening out, Shelburne proves that beside every great man stands an equally amazing woman. The "Fine By Me" music video was premiered by Sounds Like Nashville and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

"When I first heard 'Fine By Me' I knew it was written for my voice," shares Shelburne. "I am living this song and it is one so many can relate to. The melody and lyrics are right in my wheelhouse, and I was honestly shocked it had not been recorded. 'Fine By Me' was one of the first songs I tested online during the pandemic and fans went crazy over it, plus my wife absolutely loved it. I knew it was a special song from the moment we recorded it in the studio. I am excited for the fans to see the new video!"

Shelburne continues to make positive impressions in the music industry with his most recent album Straight From Kentucky which reached #9 on the iTunes charts in 2021, and features from CMT, GAC, People, Newsmax, and NBC. His single "Hometown in My Headlights'' climbed to #2 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown and reached #46 on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart. The fan-favorite song was written by Tommy Cecil, Brandon Ray & Jared Mullins, and produced by O'Donnell. Shelburne has a multitude of tour dates listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

MAR 17 - Assembly Hall North Stage - Acoustic Trio Performance / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 19 - Joe's Older Than Dirt / Louisville, Ky.

MAR 24 - Red Eye Radio Show - Live from the Mid America Truck Show / Louisville, Ky.

MAR 24 - Mid America Truck Show - Exhibitor Party / Louisville, Ky.

MAR 25 - WHAS 11 Great Day Live - Live Stream @ 8:00 AM CDT

MAR 25 - Evan Williams Bourbon Experience / Louisville, Ky.

MAR 26 - Evan Williams Bourbon Experience / Louisville, Ky.

MAR 27 - Assembly Hall - Skydeck Performance / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 30 - Wildhorse Saloon Nashville, Tenn.

APR 07 - 11th Annual Exchange Club of Murfreesboro Celebrity Waiters Dinner / Murfreesboro, Tenn.

APR 16 - Golden Nugget / Louisville, Ky.

APR 21 - Wildhorse Saloon / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 24 - The Bluebird Cafe / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 28 - Assembly Hall - Toe the Line Rooftop Series / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 30 - Kentucky Derby Festival Chowwagon / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 05 - Hotel Distill - Derby Kick-Off Event Performance / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 06 - Unbridled Eve Derby Gala / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 07 - Kentucky Derby - Guest / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 27 - Friday Fest Concert Series at Highwayview Park / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 28 - Elizabethtown BBQ Festival / Elizabethtown, Ky.

JUN 04 - Bloomfield Street Concert / Bloomfield, Ky.

JUN 24 - Fourth Street Live! - American Dental Hygienist Association Concert / Louisville, Ky.

JUN 26 - Bourbon & BBQ Bash - 314 Exchange / Pewee Valley, Ky.

JUL 02 - Louisville Riverview Independence Festival / Louisville, Ky.

JUL 04 - Riverfront Concert - Paducah July 4th Celebration / Paducah, KY.

JUL 30 - Kentucky Farm Bureau Event / Lexington, Ky.

SEP 17 - La Grange LIVE! The Historic Gatewood Gallery / La Grange, Ky.