VIDEO: IDLES Make US TV Debut On KIMMEL LIVE!

Last night, UK band IDLES made their US late night tv debut, performing their single "The Beachland Ballroom" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and bringing their singular intensity to a studio audience.

Just yesterday, they released the second song from their highly anticipated fourth album CRAWLER (November 12th, Partisan Records). And just like with "The Beachland Ballroom," "Car Crash" sees the band operating free from constraints and unshackled from any notions of what an IDLES song should sound like. It chronicles frontman Joe Talbot's own near-fatal experience behind the wheel, one of many stories of trauma, addiction, survival and recovery the band vividly bring to life on CRAWLER.

Arriving on November 12th via Partisan, CRAWLER is IDLES' fourth album in as many years and the follow-up to their first UK No. 1, 2020's Ultra Mono. The 14-track project was recorded at the famed Real World Studios in Bath, England during the COVID-19 pandemic and co-produced by Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Slowthai, Freddie Gibbs) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

It features IDLES' most soul-stirring music to date among numerous moments that will inspire absolute mayhem in a packed concert venue, like the warped glam rock of "The Wheel," the 30-second grindcore slap to the head of "Wizz" and the unhinged, pulverizing bass-and-drum groove of "The New Sensation." But there are also fresh textures and experiments that push IDLES into thrilling new territory, like the alternate universe marching band anthem "Stockholm Syndrome" and "Progress," a "mantra of realization" that soothes both body and mind in a way few IDLES songs ever have before.

Watch the new performance here: