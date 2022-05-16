VIDEO: IDK Reveals Music Video for New Single 'Breathe'

Elevating to another level once again, PG County rap star IDK unveils the big screen-worthy music video for his new single "Breathe" via Clue/Warner Records. It remains a standout from his critically acclaimed eight-track project Simple., produced in full by GRAMMY®-winning dance music auteur Kaytranada.

In the visual, IDK sits atop the concrete high above the city of Paris. He overlooks young men on bicycles who eventually lift off into the sky as they pedal towards the clouds. It seamlessly reflects the mood of the track and ebbs and flows in tandem with the hazy beat-craft, soaring guitar solo, breathy moans, and chantable handclap-laden hook.

Last week, Simple. bowed at #1 on the iTunes Top Electronic Albums Chart right out of the gate. The project also earned widespread critical acclaim. OkayPlayer touted it among "13 New Hip-Hop & R&B Albums You Should Be Listening To," and hailed it as "sumptuous."

Billboard named "The Code" [feat. Mike Dimes] one of the "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," while NPR and Hypebeast plugged the EP. HipHopDX highlighted the collection's diversity, "There's songs on Simple. which are pumped full of synths and designed for dancing; other tracks are introspective, beckoning a serious listen with an open mind."

Simple. is IDK's first full-length rap project helmed entirely by Kaytranada, who has brought his trademark groove to collaborations across the pop spectrum, from Snoop Dogg and Pharrell to Mary J. Blige and The Internet. IDK, a consummate musical omnivore stretches Kaytranada into new creative territory.

Nowhere is that clearer on songs like "Breathe" where nocturnal R&B collides with moody '80s synthpop. "Lemme catch my breath," he coos lightly, while later on "The Code" IDK unloads sharp bars over a piano-led beat that recalls Kanye's Graduation era. But the house-hop romps that fans are waiting to soundtrack their summer are here, too.

IDK will be celebrating Simple. with a special NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert featuring veteran hip-hop producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean on May 18.

Watch the new music video here: