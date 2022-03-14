VIDEO: Hovvdy Share Video for New Single 'Everything'

Hovvdy, the Texas duo comprised of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, share a video for their new single "Everything," directed by Boone Patrello.

The track, co-produced by the band and Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, Dijon), was written during the sessions for their 2021 breakthrough album True Love, out now on Grand Jury. "'Everything' is a song about having fun even when you miss the mark," says Taylor.

The brighter, more uptempo spark of "Everything" kept the song from fitting alongside its more subdued counterparts on True Love. Instead, with a skittering banjo over a propulsive drum machine loop and layered vocals, it sounds more like a spiritual successor to the pre-True Love singles "Runner" & "I'm Sorry."

The band is currently making their debut appearance in London, playing a pair of sold out shows. The first took place last night at Rough Trade West, the second is set for tonight at a capacity Omeara. Next month the band embarks on a full US tour with support from Molly Parden and Mini Trees. Tickets are on sale now here. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

3/14 - London, UK @ Omeara - SOLD OUT

4/16 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock ~

4/17 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ~

4/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl ~

4/20 - Nashville TN @ The End ~

4/21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ~

4/22 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ~

4/23 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage ~

4/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ~

4/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~

4/27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ~

4/29 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair ~

4/30 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère ~

5/1 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G ~

5/2 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ~

5/3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ~

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ~

5/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street ~

5/7 - Lawrence, MO @ The Bottleneck ~

5/8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street ~

5/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

6/5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room +

6/7 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah +

6/8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +

6/10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge +

6/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

6/12 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux +

6/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

6/15 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +

6/17 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

6/18 - Austin, TX @ Antone's +

~ w/ Molly Parden

+ w/ Mini Trees