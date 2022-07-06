VIDEO: Hollywood Undead Release New Music Video 'City Of The Dead'

Hollywood Undead are back and inviting everyone to join them on a trip to "...Another Glorious Day In The City Of The Dead". The dark and haunting new single paired with whimsically surreal, music video is out.

The video, Directed by frequent collaborator Brian Cox (Bring Me The Horizon, The Used) is set in the band's interpretation of the "City Of The Dead", in which the five bandmates mind their days in a Beetlejuice-inspired, twisted world where all things dead have another life.

The song, which has amassed 2M streams across platforms and enjoyed priority placements on genre playlists such as Spotify's Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation as well as Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock, is also currently in the Top 40 and rising at US Rock & Active Rock Radio. No doubt that the band will be performing this song on this summer's Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, and Bad Wolves.

Due to overwhelming support for the new track, the band has also announced that they will be releasing a additional track, "Trap God", this Friday, July 8th. The thunderous track takes listeners back to the band's precarious beginnings - recounting financial struggles and doing what was necessary to survive.

Johnny 3 Tears shares: "'Trap God' details the band's early days pre-record label fighting financial set-backs while growing weed in a dirty North Hollywood garage just to make ends meet."

"City Of The Dead" and "Trap God" are the latest from the band's forthcoming album Hotel Kalifornia, which is set to be released on August 12th via BMG. Hotel Kalifornia marks the band's 8th studio album and represents "a juxtaposition between the "haves" and the "have-nots", highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California." The record features recent singles "Wild In These Streets," "CHAOS", and "City Of The Dead". Pre-Orders are available now here.

In addition to the new album, Hollywood Undead will be on tour starting later this month. The Rockzilla Tour kicks off on July 27th with Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, and Bad Wolves. Tickets for all upcoming dates are on sale now here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

July 27 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 -Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug 2 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Aug 3 - Middletown, NY - Summerstage At OCFS

Aug 4 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

Aug 6 - Bay City, MI - Veteran's Memorial Park

Aug 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Aug 9 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug 10 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Aug 12 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug 13 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug 14 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park

Aug 16 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug 17 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

Aug 19 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug 20 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 21 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug 23 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug 27 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug 29 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amp

Aug 30 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

Aug 31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept 8-11 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Virginia International Raceway