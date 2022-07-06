Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hollywood Undead Release New Music Video 'City Of The Dead'

The dark and haunting new single paired with whimsically surreal, music video is out.

Jul. 6, 2022  

Hollywood Undead are back and inviting everyone to join them on a trip to "...Another Glorious Day In The City Of The Dead". The dark and haunting new single paired with whimsically surreal, music video is out.

The video, Directed by frequent collaborator Brian Cox (Bring Me The Horizon, The Used) is set in the band's interpretation of the "City Of The Dead", in which the five bandmates mind their days in a Beetlejuice-inspired, twisted world where all things dead have another life.

The song, which has amassed 2M streams across platforms and enjoyed priority placements on genre playlists such as Spotify's Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation as well as Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock, is also currently in the Top 40 and rising at US Rock & Active Rock Radio. No doubt that the band will be performing this song on this summer's Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, and Bad Wolves.

Due to overwhelming support for the new track, the band has also announced that they will be releasing a additional track, "Trap God", this Friday, July 8th. The thunderous track takes listeners back to the band's precarious beginnings - recounting financial struggles and doing what was necessary to survive.

Johnny 3 Tears shares: "'Trap God' details the band's early days pre-record label fighting financial set-backs while growing weed in a dirty North Hollywood garage just to make ends meet."

"City Of The Dead" and "Trap God" are the latest from the band's forthcoming album Hotel Kalifornia, which is set to be released on August 12th via BMG. Hotel Kalifornia marks the band's 8th studio album and represents "a juxtaposition between the "haves" and the "have-nots", highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California." The record features recent singles "Wild In These Streets," "CHAOS", and "City Of The Dead". Pre-Orders are available now here.

In addition to the new album, Hollywood Undead will be on tour starting later this month. The Rockzilla Tour kicks off on July 27th with Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, and Bad Wolves. Tickets for all upcoming dates are on sale now here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

July 27 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Pavilion
July 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
July 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 31 -Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug 2 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Aug 3 - Middletown, NY - Summerstage At OCFS
Aug 4 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview
Aug 6 - Bay City, MI - Veteran's Memorial Park
Aug 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
Aug 9 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Aug 10 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Aug 12 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino Battery Park
Aug 13 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Backwaters Stage
Aug 14 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park
Aug 16 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Aug 17 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center
Aug 19 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug 20 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug 21 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Aug 23 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheater
Aug 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Aug 27 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Aug 29 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amp
Aug 30 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater
Aug 31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept 8-11 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Virginia International Raceway



