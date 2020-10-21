VIDEO: H.E.R. Releases New Single & Video for 'Damage'

Two-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter-musician.

Two-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter-musician H.E.R. releases "Damage," the brand new song and video from her forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled, full-length album on MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

Watch the video below!

Produced by Cardiak for Heartfelt Productions and Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman for Gitty Music, Inc., H.E.R. takes the melodic track to new heights with her distinctive alluring voice and lyrics written by H.E.R., Anthony Clemons Jr., and Tiara Thomas. Shot at the iconic Roxie Theatre in Los Angeles, the video sees H.E.R. walking inside the now dilapidated venue to join her band on a beautifully adorned stage, underscoring the juxtaposition of the song's message.

This Saturday, October 24, H.E.R. will make her debut on the iconic Saturday Night Live stage as the musical guest. Taking on the hosting duties is Grammy and Academy Award winner Adele, who recently shared her excitement about the music prodigy on Instagram: "I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs..."

